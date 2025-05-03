Trump's week in review: Religious Liberty Commission launched; NPR, PBS to be defunded

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Religious freedom supporters hold a rally to praise the Supreme Court's decision in the Hobby Lobby, contraception coverage requirement case on June 30, 2014, in Chicago, Illinois. Oklahoma-based Hobby Lobby, which operates a chain of arts-and-craft stores, challenged the provision and the high court ruled 5-4 that requiring family-owned corporations to pay for insurance coverage for contraception and abortion-inducing drugs under the Affordable Care Act violated a federal law protecting religious freedom.
Religious freedom supporters hold a rally to praise the Supreme Court's decision in the Hobby Lobby, contraception coverage requirement case on June 30, 2014, in Chicago, Illinois. Oklahoma-based Hobby Lobby, which operates a chain of arts-and-craft stores, challenged the provision and the high court ruled 5-4 that requiring family-owned corporations to pay for insurance coverage for contraception and abortion-inducing drugs under the Affordable Care Act violated a federal law protecting religious freedom. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump surpassed the 100-day mark of his second presidency this week, which saw his administration lighten up on some tariffs as the stock market continues to recover and launch a new commission to promote religious freedom. 

The week also saw the launch of an investigation into one of the nation's largest school districts and the defunding of media outlets that have long benefited from public funding. 

Here are five developments that unfolded over the past week. 

