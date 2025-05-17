Home News Trump's week in review: Middle East trip, trade deal with China, investigating the abortion pill

The past week saw President Donald Trump spending time in the Middle East as part of an effort to influence both domestic and foreign policy, while his administration took several actions to advance the priorities of the pro-life movement.



The week was defined by new trade deals and investments in the United States, as well as moves to investigate concerns about violations of religious liberty for pro-life medical professionals and the safety of the abortion pill.



Here are four highlights from the week.

