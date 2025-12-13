Trump's week in review: White House defends Marty Makary, DOJ sues Minneapolis Public Schools
The Trump administration this week took additional actions to combat religious and racial discrimination and announced new updates in its ongoing efforts to secure the U.S. border.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration also defended one of its top officials who faced criticism from segments of the pro-life movement.
Here are five highlights from this week.
