Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Matt Sullivan) A voter casts a ballot at the Flushing Volunteer Fire Department in Flushing, Ohio, March 6, 2012.

Well, here we go again. Is there something in the water of Broward County that causes these post-election ballot battles? I write this as a Broward resident for some 33 years now.

Writing for The Floridian (11/12/18), Javier Manjarres notes, "Since election day, well over 60,000 ballots have been found, and when you couple that with the fact that Dr. Brenda Snipes [the Broward Supervisor of Elections] and her office were found guilty of illegally destroying ballots from the 2016 general election, the case can be made for Republicans to stick to their claims of fraud."

Part of the controversy has to do with "provisional ballots" — ballots that apparently could not be verified. If a vote cannot be legitimately verified (for example, it does not match a legally registered voter), then by law it should be tossed out.

In a Miami Herald article (11/9/18) entitled, "Whoops! Brenda Snipes' office mixed bad provisional ballots with good ones," Alex Harris reports: "Broward's elections supervisor accidentally mixed more than a dozen rejected ballots with nearly 200 valid ones, a circumstance that is unlikely to help Brenda Snipes push back against Republican allegations of incompetence."

Furthermore, some want the votes of non-citizens to be counted. The Daily Wire(11/10/18) notes, "Lawyers for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and U.S. Senate candidate Bill Nelson fought on Friday to allow a non-citizen's vote to count in the state's election races."

These days, it seems that for a conservative to win an election, he or she has to win by an extra margin — to take into consideration the cheating factor.

There's a quote attributed to Stalin: "Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything." Even if he did not say it, the atheist, Communist dictator certainly put it into practice.

In a world where God and His morality have been pushed out, where "thou shalt not steal" (including elections) is irrelevant, what is to prevent people from trying to steal elections?

The great British writer Paul Johnson produced a masterpiece in the early 1980s, Modern Times. This history of the 20th century showed how the consequences of unbelief were writ large in the previous century.

Johnson observes: "Friedrich Nietzsche...wrote in 1886: 'The greatest event of recent times — that "God is dead," that the belief in the Christian God is no longer tenable — is beginning to cast its first shadows over Europe.' Among the advanced races, the decline and ultimately the collapse of the religious impulse would leave a huge vacuum. The history of modern times is in great part the history of how that vacuum had been filled."

Johnson goes on to spell out the consequences of moral relativity: "The end of the old order, with an unguided world adrift in a relativistic universe, was a summons to such gangster-statesmen [as Stalin] to emerge. They were not slow to make their appearance."

I've written before about the nefarious influence of Saul Alinsky, the radical leader and community organizer from Chicago. He died in 1972, but his ideas are anything but dead.

Alinsky saw himself as a new Machiavelli — only Machiavelli (1469-1527) was working for the "haves," whereas Alinsky saw himself as working for the "have nots."

Machiavelli said, "...a wise ruler cannot and should not keep his word when doing so is to his disadvantage...since men are wicked and will not keep faith with you, you need not keep faith with them. But it is essential to know how to conceal how crafty one is, to know how to be a clever counterfeit and hypocrite."

Likewise, Alinsky stated, "All values and factors are relative....An organizer working in and for an open society is in an ideological dilemma. To begin with, he does not have a fixed truth — truth to him is relative and changing: everything to him is relative and changing. He is a political relativist."

Author and speaker Bill Federer once said that Alinsky's philosophy was that, in pursuit of an agenda he deemed good, "any means necessary to get there is okay — lying, voter fraud, intimidation, bribery, threats — anything."

Of course, if more conservative Christians show up each time and vote their biblical values, these kinds of razor thin margins that allow for cheating could be eliminated.

Dr. D. James Kennedy underscored the need for Christian involvement in the political process — at the very least by voting: "A Christian once said to me, 'You don't really believe that Christians should get active in politics do you?' And I said, with tongue in cheek, 'Why, of course not, we ought to leave it to the atheists, otherwise, we wouldn't have anything to complain about. And we'd really rather complain than do something, wouldn't we?'"

William Penn warned us, "Those who will not be governed by God will be ruled by tyrants."

Jerry Newcombe, D.Min., is an on-air host/senior producer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. He has written/co-written 28 books, e.g., The Unstoppable Jesus Christ, Doubting Thomas (w/ Mark Beliles, on Jefferson), and What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? (w/ D. James Kennedy) & the bestseller, George Washington's Sacred Fire (w/ Peter Lillback) djkm.org @newcombejerry



www.jerrynewcombe.com

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).