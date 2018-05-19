Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Amazon) Amazon Fresh delivers groceries

Advances in technology and transit have ushered in sweeping changes in how Americans procure consumer goods. So much so, that many often forget those that tech threatens to leave behind.

I recently heard an elected official dismiss the concept of food deserts and diminish the importance of food access. She remarked that today, if you didn't have a grocery store nearby, you can simply order what you needed online.

It's true. Just the other day I considered having groceries delivered to my mother who's a senior and doesn't drive as often as she used to. But the reality is just because items are available with a touch of a button, doesn't mean they are accessible to everyone. Many of these modern conveniences come at great cost, and what might be a convenience to some is a luxury and possibly out of reach for others.

Most grocery delivery services charge a premium for goods, mandate a monthly or yearly subscription fee and require a minimum amount to be spent making these services unfeasible for some families. Other services like Uber Eats and Postmates typically operate in areas that are closest to major interstates. Meanwhile in some suburbs and rural areas, these options are unavailable or available with limited options.

In Matthew 25: 31-46, God calls us to show care and concern for the "least of these," those in our community who are weak and vulnerable. This often includes those who are on fixed incomes, from young families to our seniors, and the sick and shut-in. These individuals not only deserve to have access to nutritious food, but also rely on compassionate people and inclusive policies to ensure that as the world moves ahead at lighting speed, their needs are not forgotten.

I'm often in awe of how the world has changed, and excited to see what it will ultimately look like to live in a "smart city." I champion investment in infrastructure and applaud leaders across the nation who are transforming communities by driving quality economic development and helping to enhance the lives of residents.

But I'm also a resident of South Fulton, Georgia where many of our neighbors are farmers and some, despite the changing world, still hold onto tradition and ways of doing things that may seem old fashioned. We love our neighbors, look out for our elders and, quite frankly, you don't need an app for that.

The Bible says that God will provide. And for some of us provision may come by way of apps, drones and autonomous vehicles. But let's not forget that God still calls all of us to help fulfill his promise by doing our part to meet the needs of those tech simply won't help.

Mandisha Thomas is a healthcare consultant and the owner of Luke 17 & Associates. She also serves as Vice Chair of her local food policy council in South Fulton, Georgia.

