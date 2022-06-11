3 comforting Bible verses for when you feel overwhelmed

Life can feel overwhelming at times. There are days when it feels like I can barely keep my head above water. The stress of having to get things done, do this or that, or just not knowing how to go about finishing a task. Right now, we are selling our house. In less than 2 weeks we have to pack up our house, move, and then three weeks after that, we have to move into our new house.

The process is stressful — what if we don’t close on our house in time or what if we can’t get help moving — what if’s can make you feel like waves beating against your head and you can’t catch a breath.

That feeling is terrifying. It can make anxiety worse and depression linger.

That’s where I’m at right now. Lately, the Lord has taught me I’m not alone. He knows what I’m battling and He desires to comfort me in those stressful moments when life feels overwhelming.

Proverbs 12:25, “Anxiety in a man's heart weighs him down, but a good word makes him glad.”

How exciting is that? God’s Word has the power to lift you up when you are down and encourage you when you feel overwhelmed. There’s no other book that can do that. God’s Word stands alone as the only book that is “alive and active” and can read you as you read it.

Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”

When life gets hard and I’m feeling overwhelmed I’ve gone to this verse often. It’s a great reminder of what we should focus on — a change of perspective can change our attitude and turn our sorrow into joy. Today, instead of focusing on what is making you feel overwhelmed open up your Bible and focus on God’s Word, His promises, and who He is. It’ll change your perspective, I promise.

Psalm 94:19, “When the cares of my heart are many, your consolations cheer my soul.”

According to Merriam-Webster consolations can be defined as “the act or an instance of consoling: the state of being consoled.” If you’re anything like me the cares of my heart can get heavy very easily. Anxiety, for me, has many triggers, and knowing that the Lord’s “consolations” can cheer up my soul encourages me. Today, my challenge to you is to meditate and memorize this verse in Psalms. Write it down on a notecard. The Lord wants to give you His comfort — especially when life gets overwhelming!

There are many other Scriptures that can be given when you feel overwhelmed. The three I mentioned are some of the ones I go to often. What verses do you reflect on when life feels overwhelming? Meditate on those today. God is not far from you. The Bible is clear that if we draw near to Him He will draw near to us (James 4:8). Aren’t you glad nothing is too big for God to handle?