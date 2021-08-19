3 misconceptions I had about worship

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

I looked over to see my mom trying to hold back her laughter. I’m sure we’ve all experienced it at some point, that extremely difficult task of not laughing when everything in us wants too. It usually happens at the most inappropriate times and in the most inappropriate places. This was the case for my mom.

We were sitting in church on a Sunday morning, the worship band was on stage leading the congregation in song, and my mom stood next to me trying not to burst out laughing. I looked at her, trying to figure out what I had missed that was causing her such amusement. She gathered herself and we kept singing. After church, I asked my mom what had made her laugh in the middle of worship.

She said, “You.”

I answered in surprise, “Me? What did I do?”

“Daniel,” she said beginning to laugh again, “I don’t know if I’ve ever heard anyone miss every note in a song before.”

My lack of musical talent was no surprise to me, and so we both had a good laugh about it. (I should also make mention of the fact that my mom and I have a great relationship, one in which we can tease each other and not be offended, knowing we both have nothing but love and support for each other).

Thankfully (for my sake, at least) God doesn’t accept our worship based on how good we sing. But worship is much more than song. Jesus stated, “God is spirit, and His worshipers must worship in the Spirit and in truth” (John 4:24).



Over the years, I’ve found that worshiping in truth has meant the Lord has had to remove some major misconceptions I held regarding worship. It’s been a gradual process, mostly involving prayer and time spent in His Word. I don’t claim to be an expert on the subject of worship, but I hope what I share about my own journey will help others as well.

The first misconception: Worship is only for religious people



I used to think that the only people who participated in worship were religious people or people of faith. I viewed worship as solely a religious or spiritual act. But I now believe everyone worships, whether they realize it or not. We all worship something or someone; we were created to (Psalm 86:9-10).

Humans worship whatever we place the highest value on in our life. In other words, whatever resides on the throne of our heart is what we worship. For some, this might be a job, or a loved one, or a material object, or self. The worship of such things may have nothing to do with religion or faith, but it still remains worship. When we place more value on them than on God, we are worshiping them.

Sadly, I’ve worshiped many things in my life. I’ve worshiped myself, my passions, my time, my relationships, any number of things that, in and of themselves are not bad, except when we give them higher value than we give God. A person’s god is the master passion that governs his life, so whatever is the master passion governing our life is our god and the object of our worship.

I’ve often found myself worshiping the blessings that God has given me, rather than worshiping the God who gave them. But thankfully, God gives more grace.

When I find I’ve usurped Christ’s rightful place in my life with something or someone else, and in repentant humility ask Him to retake sole reign on the throne of my heart, He graciously accepts and invites me into deeper relationship with Him.

The second misconception: Only religious activities are worship

Worship isn’t simply singing in church, or prayer, or thanksgiving. These are all forms of worship, but they are not the only forms of worship. One of my biggest misconceptions about worship was that I only participated in worship when I was involved in some religious activity.

But the truth is our whole lives are an act of worship (Romans 12:1, 1 Corinthians 10:31), because we all place something or someone on the throne of our heart. And this reflects in the lives we lead.

King Saul made the mistake of thinking religious activities equated to worship. But God responded by pointing out that religious activities are no barometer for a person’s worship, because true worship starts in the heart and reveals itself in our daily lives. “Does the Lord delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices as much as in obeying the Lord? To obey is better than sacrifice, and to heed is better than the fat of rams” (1 Samuel 15:22).

For me this has led to a greater awareness of fellowship with Christ. It’s made me realize that true worship involves relationship with God, rather than feigned obedience to a set of rules. So whether we are eating, working, studying, on vacation, doing laundry, whatever we might be doing, we are worshiping whether we realize it or not. We either live life with Jesus holding the place of highest value in our hearts, or we live life with something or someone else holding that place. Whatever holds that place receives our worship.

The third misconception: Worship is for God’s benefit



Perhaps the biggest misconception I had about worship was that it was somehow for God’s benefit, as if He somehow needed our worship. The truth is quite the opposite, worship benefits us, not God. David declares, “How abundant are the good things that you have stored up for those who fear (revere) you, that you bestow in the sight of all, on those who take refuge in You” (Psalm 31:19).

God is definitely pleased with our worship, but He doesn’t need it. He is all-sufficient, self-existent, eternal, not created. He is not in need of anything, but He is the source of all life and all joy (Psalm 16:11).



He created us in order that we might know Him and experience His life and joy. Worship is the doorway into the life and joy He intends for us to experience. When we worship Him, we are moving toward the oneness with Him that He intends, the oneness where life’s ultimate satisfaction awaits. The Psalmist says, “Better is one day in Your courts than a thousand elsewhere … for the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord bestows favor and honor; no good thing does He withhold from those whose walk is blameless” (Psalm 84:10-11).

God is eager to bless us and give us peace. When we worship, we open the doors to His peace and blessing. This isn’t to say that we will never see trouble in this life because we worship God, but He does promise He will be a stronghold in the day of trouble to those who trust in Him (Nahum 1:7).

God cherishes our worship. He understands it is not easy for humans to worship what we cannot see (Hebrews 4:15), and perhaps that’s why our worship moves Him so deeply. I know there is still much I need to learn regarding worship, but I’m thankful the Lord has righted these misconceptions I held. It has given me a greater understanding and a deeper relationship with Him. And maybe someday, perhaps when I’m in Heaven, when I’m singing in heartfelt worship, I’ll be able to sing in the right notes. But until then, I’m grateful to know He loves my worship regardless of my singing abilities.