5 reasons why men should marry

In today’s culture, we see a troubling trend: More American men are delaying marriage or opting out entirely, posing damaging and potentially disastrous ramifications for society.

While more women are also caught up in the same trend, the statistics among men are the highest and most troubling. Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the median age for first marriages has climbed to 30.4 for men, a record high. Studies by Pew Research found that in 2021, 47.35 million men had never married, while in 2023, 28% of 40-year-old men were still unmarried, a nearly five-fold increase over 1980, when just 6% of men had entered middle age without having ever tied the knot.

At the same time, movements that discourage marriage, citing unhappiness and potential financial losses in divorce, are gaining popularity. Concerns about the division of assets, alimony, and child support are often cited as the primary reasons for men to avoid marriage. However, as designed by God, the institution of marriage offers invaluable benefits that far outweigh these concerns.

In this article, you’ll find five compelling reasons, grounded in biblical truth and supported by statistical evidence, that explain why men should marry.

1. Fulfilling God’s design for companionship

From the beginning, God designed marriage to meet a fundamental human need for companionship. In Genesis 2:18 and 2:24, we read,

“Then the Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.’ … Therefore, a man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.”

Marriage is God’s answer to man’s need for a companion, providing a unique partnership that mirrors the completeness found in God’s nature.

Since the beginning of time, God’s design for marriage has served as a guiding light. Modern studies reveal an essential truth: Married men often enjoy better mental, physical, and financial health than their single counterparts.

A comprehensive survey of 127,545 adults shows that married men experience greater health and longevity than single, divorced, or widowed men. They face a 46% lower risk of cardiovascular disease, while those who have never married are three times more likely to face serious health issues.

Additionally, married men have better survival rates against cancer, including prostate cancer, along with lower rates of depression, sharper cognitive function, and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s.

Much of this is because marriage promotes better choices. The Journal of Health and Social Behavior notes that married men are less likely to engage in risky behaviors, such as excessive drinking, smoking, and reckless driving. Contrary to the Hollywood narrative, a wealth of studies reveal that married men enjoy greater financial stability and experience more satisfying sex lives compared to their unmarried peers. Marriage brings a sense of accountability and mutual care that promotes responsibility, a greater sense of purpose and meaning, and longer and more fulfilling relationships with not just their wife but also with family, friends, and the larger community.

In the grand tapestry of health, marriage weaves a hopeful thread, leading to better outcomes when dealing with life’s various challenges.

2. Sanctification and growth in holiness

Marriage is not just a social contract but a divine tool for sanctification. Ephesians 4 encourages believers to live in a way that reflects their new identity in Christ, urging them to abandon youthful lusts and the works of the flesh. Verse 22 emphasizes the need to put off the old self, which is corrupted by deceitful desires, highlighting the importance of shedding habits that lead to spiritual decay. In this context, marriage provides a framework for accountability and mutual growth, allowing partners to support each other in their pursuit of holiness.

As husbands embody Christ-like character, they embrace the sacrificial love described in Ephesians 5:25–27, where they are called to love their wives as Christ loved the Church. This commitment to sacrificial love fosters personal growth, teaching men selflessness, patience, and godly leadership.

In the daily give and take of married life, both partners are shaped into the likeness of Christ, navigating temptations together and nurturing an environment that promotes faith and righteousness. Ultimately, marriage serves as a protective haven, guiding each partner towards a shared pursuit of holiness and fulfilling God’s purpose for their lives.

3. Raising godly offspring

One of the most important aspects of marriage is the opportunity to raise children who love and serve the Lord. Malachi 2:15 states,

“Did he (God) not make them one, with a portion of the Spirit in their union? And what was the one God seeking? Godly offspring…”

A stable and nurturing family environment, rooted in biblical principles, is crucial for raising children who understand their identity in Christ and their purpose in the world.

Raising godly children fulfills a divine calling and brings countless blessings to those who embrace the noble path of fatherhood. Psalm 127:3-5 states,

“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them!”

This shows us that children are a true blessing and a testament to God’s favor, enriching a man’s legacy.

Additionally, Proverbs 17:6 tells us, “Grandchildren are the crown of the aged, and the glory of children is their fathers.”

This verse highlights the generational blessings of faithful parenting, benefiting the immediate family and future generations and creating a legacy reflecting God’s love and provision in our lives. Therefore, a man who accepts fatherhood finds rewards in this life and beyond, cultivating a family rich in faith and spiritual abundance.

Most men pursue marriage for companionship and the opportunity to raise a family. While the primary benefits for men often center around their children, the greatest advantage lies in contributing to the arrival of the next generation.

4. Reflecting Christ and the Church

Marriage is a living symbol, echoing the profound bond between Christ and His Church. As Ephesians 5:31–32 beautifully states,

“Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.”

This verse is a powerful reminder that marriage embodies the divine mystery of Christ’s unwavering love for His Church and signifies the unity and commitment that ought to flourish between spouses. The sacred bond of marriage is a testament to God’s covenantal love and faithfulness, illustrating how two people can unite to uplift and inspire one another on their spiritual and personal journeys.

In addition, studies reveal that married men often embody a greater sense of civic duty and social responsibility. The National Marriage Project underscores that these men are statistically more inclined to cast their votes, lend their hands to community service, and embrace leadership roles within their neighborhoods.

Such heightened involvement leads to more robust and unified communities as these committed men collaborate to tackle local challenges and foster positive change. Their engagement enriches their immediate surroundings and nurtures a healthier and more resilient society, where the virtues of commitment, partnership, and service to the community are woven into the very fabric of existence.

5. Experiencing joy and fulfillment

Marriage is a duty and a source of profound joy and fulfillment. Proverbs 18:22 says,

“He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord.”

The marriage covenant brings companionship, mutual support, and love, enhancing both spouses’ overall quality of life. As husbands and wives work towards common goals, share experiences, and grow together, they find a deep sense of fulfillment that cannot be achieved through any other relationship.

Furthermore, married men tend to experience greater emotional stability due to the support and encouragement from their wives. A study by Brigham Young University revealed that married men reported higher satisfaction, happiness, and overall well-being than unmarried men. This is attributed to the positive influence of marriage.

Marriage often leads to greater economic stability and prosperity. The Brookings Institution reports that married men generally earn more and manage resources better than their unmarried counterparts. This advantage benefits the family and contributes to the broader economic health of society.

Conclusion: A call to action for men

Today, in a culture where marriage is increasingly questioned and even mocked, men must rethink and recommit to its critical importance. God’s plan for marriage is not just a personal choice; it has significant ramifications for individuals and society.

Strong men are needed to exemplify the strength and benefits of marriage and challenge cultural narratives that undermine its value. Choosing marriage is an act of courage that requires responsibility, love, and perseverance — qualities of true strength.

From a biblical perspective, marriage is a divine calling. Men are called to lead their families and reflect Christ’s love. Strong marriages bless couples and testify to God’s love and faithfulness.

As we face a world that undervalues marriage, we men must advocate for this sacred institution that fulfills God’s design and is the foundation of societal flourishing. Let’s reclaim the honor of marriage and stand firm in our commitment to this beautiful calling.

Originally published at the Standing for Freedom Center.