7 Different states of the human condition related to God

Scripture teaches us that all humanity (at least subconsciously) knows God, which is why no one will have an excuse before the judgment seat of Christ (Romans 1:20). God has also set an intuited sense of eternity in every human being’s heart (Ecclesiastes 3:11). In light of this intuitive knowledge of the Creator, Scripture describes various emotional and spiritual conditions humankind has in regard to their attitude and relationship with God.

The following are seven states of the human condition related to God:

1. Some people hate God.

By hatred, I am describing an intentional state of intense anger, insolence and resistance to God, resulting in rebellion against His ways. The sacred text describes people in this state in several passages, one of which is Exodus 20:5. It ominously says that God visits the sin, generationally, of those who hate Him. One of the traits of God-haters is that they attempt to exalt themselves over Him (Psalm 83:2; Isaiah 14:12-14). The ultimate consequence is that God will enact vengeance upon these God-haters.

“I sharpen My flashing sword, and My hand takes hold on justice, I will render vengeance on My adversaries, and I will repay those who hate Me" (Deuteronomy 32:41). "He will repay them to their face" (Deuteronomy 7:10).

2. Some people are foolish regarding God.

Jesus told us that people are fools when they hear His word and do not obey it. According to Matthew 7:26-28, the result of these people is that their whole life will collapse when they cannot withstand life’s storms without submitting to His will. Hence, God allows challenging circumstances to demonstrate the foolishness of a life that knows the truth and refuses to obey it. Furthermore, scripture also teaches that:

"Those who live life carelessly without the fear of the Lord are foolish" (Proverbs 1:7). "Those who trust in their material riches and are not rich towards God are considered foolish" (Luke 12:13-21). "Those who live their life unprepared to meet Christ are considered foolish" (Matthew 25:1-4). "Those who say there is no God are described as fools" (Psalm 14:1).

Verses like Proverbs 28:26 and 1 Corinthians 3:19 teaches that anyone who trusts in their own opinions and wisdom is a fool.

3. Some are continually sinful in their lifestyle.

Some are so inclined toward evil that they continually incline their heart toward a sinful lifestyle.

Genesis 6:5 says, “The LORD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intention of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.”

2 Peter 2:13-14 says, “They count it pleasure to revel in the daytime. They are blots and blemishes, reveling in their deceptions while they feast with you. They have eyes full of adultery, insatiable for sin. They entice unsteady souls. They have hearts trained in greed. Accursed children!”

Unfortunately, those who live continuously in wickedness will be entirely given over to the desires of their heart by their Creator. Romans 1:24 and Hebrews 11:25 tells us that as a result, they will reap the full reward of their sin, whose pleasure only lasts for a season.

4. Some believe in the concept of God but are ignorant of the truth.

The apostle Paul describes unbelieving Jews as those who had a zeal for God but without divine knowledge (Romans 10:1-3). Consequently, millions of religious people in the world may have a zeal for God that is not based on the truth because only in Jesus Christ is the truth found (John 14:6).

5. Some are Christians but are immature.

The Apostle Paul described a state of humanity in which some are genuinely saved but still act as infants in the faith (1 Corinthians 3:1-3). He describes these people as emotionally immature followers of Jesus who walk in jealousy and strife with other believers. I have seen Christians who have been saved for over 30 years but merely repeat their first year over again. They stop growing spiritually and emotionally at some point. Consequently, as we see in the scriptures, true spirituality and emotional maturity go hand-in-hand (1 Corinthians 13).

6. Some are mature Christians.

The apostle Paul classified some in the church as mature when he said, “Yet among the mature we do impart wisdom, although it is not a wisdom of this age” (1 Corinthians 2:6). The mature are those who have allowed God to conform them more and more as reflectors of the image of Christ.

7. Some are passionate seekers of God.

Some love God so much they even think about Him and speak about Him with other like-minded seekers in their discretionary time (Malachi 3:16-17). The prophet Malachi said God had composed a special book of eternal remembrance for such people. Also, King David is renowned primarily as a lover and seeker of God.

He said the following:

“O God, you are my God; earnestly I seek you; my soul thirsts for you; my flesh faints for you, as in a dry and weary land where there is no water” (Psalm 63:1-3).

He was known as a man after God’s own heart, which is why God never fully judged him even after gross sin since he was never guilty of idolatry (1 Samuel 13:14; Acts 13:22).

In conclusion, may all who read this article be provoked to be passionate seekers and lovers of God as their highest and noblest goal in life.