8 ways the resurrection of Christ affects true believers

Often, many people view the resurrection of Christ merely as a historical event that supplies us with Christian doctrine without understanding the vast implications it has for believers. The following points attempt to make the implications of the resurrection of Christ more real and practical to us.

1. The resurrection gives me a new personal perspective

When I experienced Christ’s resurrection by receiving Christ as my Lord, my personal values shifted to reflect God’s heart and character. What I once valued as a priority was replaced by the eternal things of the Kingdom.

Where once possessions possessed me, now I own nothing and steward everything.

Where once I wanted to express my persona, now I want Christ in me to shine.

Where once I lived for today, now I live for eternity.

Where once I loved some people a lot, now I love all unconditionally with agape love.

Where once I wanted to live for my purposes, now I endeavor to die to self for His purposes.

2. My new life in Christ gives me a new perspective for the world

Jesus said in John 3:3 that we can see the Kingdom of God when we are born again. Seeing the kingdom involves noticing and understanding God’s design and rule in the created order. I now perceive the world through Christ’s present reign and Lordship over all!

3. My new life in Christ enables me to fulfill my divine calling

When Jesus rose from the dead, He broke the power of Satan and death, thus giving every one of us a chance for ultimate victory despite our past. Every day, we have a chance to make a difference and reach our potential because Christ bore our past failures on His body on the cross. He rose from the dead so we could look to a great future as we share with Him in the newness of life (Romans 6:4-6).

Now, instead of believing in second chances, I believe in an irrevocable calling and election from God (Romans 11:29).

Instead of viewing problems as obstacles, I view them as opportunities to advance His Kingdom.

4. My new life in Christ gives me supernatural access to God

When Jesus was in the world, He walked on water, fed thousands with a few loaves and fish, calmed a storm, and commanded departed human spirits to return to their earthly bodies. Those of us in Christ can tap into the faith that emanates from God that can alter any situation obstructing His kingdom’s purposes. Jesus even told us in Mark 11:23 that our faith can move mountains. First Timothy 2:1-3 speaks about how intercessory prayer for civic leaders can bring peace between nations. My new life in Christ enables me to walk as a king in this life under the King of all Kings, Jesus Christ (Romans 5:17).

5. My new life in Christ joins me to the past, present, and future community of faith

Christ followers are connected to the past, present, and future saints because we are all part of the same spiritual family.

Consequently, what we are building today regarding our church, business, writings, teachings, friendships, family, prayers, and organizations will be those the saints of the future will build upon to hand over to the next generation of Christians.

The implications of this reality are vast.

My prayers are joined together with the billions of prayers the saints have already prayed (John 17; Revelation 5:8).

When I stand up in the arena of faith, I am surrounded by a cloud of many witnesses (Hebrews 12:1).

When I read the Scriptures, I am reading the same letters, laws, songs, and instructions of God’s covenant people from the days of Adam and further.

Instead of individual destiny, I now enjoy corporate purpose.

Instead of being merely an individual sinner, I am now a significant saint!

6. My new life in Christ gives me access to God’s Spirit, who knows all things

According to 1 Corinthians 2:10-12, God gives His Spirit to those who have a new life in Christ so that we can make educated decisions based on God’s knowledge of the future instead of our own. This ability to make prudent choices based on the future is only given to those who walk with Christ and are sensitive to His Spirit.

Truly, hindsight may be 20/20, but foresight is based on walking in the fear of the Lord (Psalm 25:12,14).

Even though I am not omniscient, I can be prescient and prudent (Proverbs 22:3).

Because the past, present, and future are in Him, then my present and future can be ordered by Him (Psalm 37:23).

7. My new life in Christ gives believers internal strength to overcome all temptation

As believers, we have the power of the risen Christ inside of us to live moral and upright lives, fully committed to the fidelity of God’s will. Despite all the distractions, dissenting voices, challenges, and circumstantial obstacles around us, our new life furnishes us with enough ability to walk in life and godliness (2 Peter 1:3-4).

Based on this truth, as long as my priorities are His Kingdom priorities, then my priorities will be His priorities to protect and secure (Matthew 6:9-13). When God’s will becomes my will, then God will strengthen me for His kingdom assignment (Philippians 4:13). When His voice becomes greater than my voice, then my voice will become greater than all other contrary voices (Mark 1:3). When I manifest His will instead of echoing my sentiments, then He will manifest His purpose for me despite other people’s sentiments for or against me.

8. Death no longer has dominion over me

“Now if we have died with Christ, we believe that we will also live with him. We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him” (Romans 6:8,9).

This amazing passage assures all believers that death has already been defeated for those in Christ so that they will never taste death-which is eternal separation from God (John 8:52).

In conclusion, since His resurrection resulted in our resurrection, we are already reigning with Him in heavenly places so that throughout eternity, His kindness will manifest to the church (Ephesians 2:4-7).