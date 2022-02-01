Abortion is all about business for Michael Bloomberg

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Michael Bloomberg’s recent opinion piece in his self-aggrandizing Bloomberg News, “A Defining Moment for the Roberts’ Court,” might be a message to the Supreme Court in deciding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health if it weren’t so laughable. The self-proclaimed defender of “women’s rights” has a well-documented paper trail of treating women as chattel.



His notorious attitude of demeaning pregnant employees, even recommending she “kill it,” carry the marks of a misogynist exemplifying how powerful men have used the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade to their advantage.

Men like Bloomberg championing abortion have one goal in mind. And it’s not advancing women.

Nearly a half-century since the sexual revolution ushered in a fateful decision by Chief Justice Warren Burger’s Court, young women have been the victims of Roe v. Wade, not its beneficiaries. Men, on the other hand, have reaped the benefits. Once a societal effort to support women facing unintended pregnancies, putting the fathers of their children in the seat of responsibility, Roe became the “get off free” card for promiscuous men, pimps, abusers, and callous employers holding the promotion key. As a result of the Roe decision, U.S. law wouldn’t pass the barbarian test in progressive European countries.

Liberal feminists who railed against misogyny in the sexual revolution have aligned with the misogynists. They’ve given Bloomberg a kitchen pass from facing his tawdry record, including in the 2020 presidential primary, presumably because his company was shaking down corporate CEOs to jump on the “reproductive rights” bandwagon. Full page ads in the New York Times pledge allegiance to abortion rights — what irony that the same companies signing the ad were among the worst for offering paid leave for new mothers.

If the reputation of the Roberts’ Court is on the line as Bloomberg argues, it would do well to reject the demands of a politically motivated, money-waving male chauvinist aided and abetted by henchwomen arguing they are entitled to Roe as “settled law.”

Here is the unsettling reality that should be heard after 49 years of Roe v. Wade: The devastation that a decision legitimizing and normalizing abortion has wrought on American women. Making women singularly responsible for a pregnancy; telling a pregnant woman that being a mother is incompatible with personal success; declaring that a pre-born child is no more human than a blob of tissue and simply dispensable before viability; lying that abortion is safe and bears no consequence; rejecting the intrinsic worth women possess as bearers of life in the womb.

Sensing weak knees among the nine robed, Michael Bloomberg stands with a hammer in hand daring the Roberts’ Court to cross him and unrelenting abortion activists who have shown they will storm the halls and hearing rooms of the U.S. Senate and make life miserable for any Justice who dare deny them abortion.

Today, no national Democrat can advance a view other than “abortion on demand until birth” unless they are willing to risk the wrath of NARAL, Emily’s List, and Planned Parenthood. And few are.

On the other side is a majority of Americans who support significant limits on abortion, a view that the Biden Administration and Democrat majority in Congress continue to pridefully ignore. For them, snuffing out the innocent lives of pre-born children for any reason is a price worth paying to keep the unwanted off the planet and for women to self-actualize. It’s a false choice that millions of women have confronted and are now wracked by the wounds they bear for aborting their babies. Who embraces them with love and compassion? Not a beaming Michael Bloomberg, but the weeping Creator of life, who remembers the slaughter of innocents over 2,000 years ago by a rogue regime consumed with retaining political power.

Yes, this is a defining moment for the Roberts’ Court, but it’s not the Court’s reputation that is on the line; it is the Court’s view of the living. Whose voice will they heed — the voice of the powerful or the innocent?