Home Opinion America has become a grooming culture

A recent poll of Gen Zers (those born between 1997 and 2012) found that 28% of that generation's members in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ.

The total number of Gen Zers now living is nearly 70 million, which means that some 17 million of those young men and women have chosen a lifestyle that is contrary to God’s heart.

The global average is 3%.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Take a moment to let that sink in. The next generation of Americans is living in these immoral lifestyles at a rate of eight times the average of other countries.

The progressive agenda would attempt to convince you that people do not choose to be LGBTQ. The progressive trope is that they were born that way and it is who they are. And yet, our nation has somehow gone from a boomer generation with some 4% identifying as LGBTQ (close to the global average) to Gen Z being at eight times the global average. Such a shift over a span of 50 years creates a statistical aberration that is impossible.

If sexuality were somehow genetic, how could there be such a shift in one generation?

The answer is simple: It could not.

Groomed for destruction?

The evidence all points in one direction: America has become a grooming culture.

Grooming is defined as “the practice of preparing or training someone for a particular purpose or activity.” We have watched the slow, methodical process of an entire generation being groomed to embrace immorality.

It all started with the right to choose abortion. Then we were told that we must accept people’s lifestyles. Their “rights” and “freedoms” became culturally sacrosanct. The Supreme Court reinforced this when it mandated that states legalize same-sex marriage. Now it is not enough to merely accept or tolerate LGBTQ lifestyles — society must in fact become an “ally,” joining the fight for acceptance and even celebration of these lifestyles.

Who knows what this overt oversexualization of our culture will produce? We know that immorality typically leads to even more extremes of immorality. Romans 2 clearly warns us that God gives people over to their depraved minds. Recent trends to legalize pedophilia have surfaced. California’s governor signed a bill in May 2023 to protect homosexuals who have sex with minors. Confusion about laws in Connecticut and Minnesota on this issue has become apparent.

Many of us feel we've been caught off guard by this wave of debauchery but some people have seen this coming and are fighting it. Utah, Virginia, and four other states have essentially shut down pornographic websites by requiring age verification of users. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently sued a porn company over the same issue. Parents across the country have demanded that their schools stop sexualizing their children.

So, again, the demonic agenda launched against our country decades ago has produced a nation with eight times more homosexuals than the global average.

People are not born this way. In reality, people are being groomed this way.