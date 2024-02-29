Home Opinion No, Mr. Barkley, America is not a racist nation — the Democrat Party is

It is unfortunate, but sadly true, that NBA all-star Charles Barkley is a sample representation of what is wrong with the mindset of most of leftist-affirming minorities, and particularly, with those who are in the 40-ish and up age group.

In his recent interview with Nikki Haley, Barkley stated that he cannot vote for her because she made a statement that America is not a racist nation.

There are countless ironies in their exchange, on both sides, that I as a black man, who dearly loves America and is fighting to ensure that it remains the greatest nation on earth, the beacon of hope, for my children and their children, must point out.

The most obvious irony about Barkley's comments is that Charles Barkley has benefited from being born in the greatest nation on earth in the history of the world and is a living testimony that the sky's the limit.

Charles Barkley is considered one of the most beloved athletic figures of our time and has a massive fan base that exceeds many "great" white NBA players, which is a credit not only to Barkley’s athletic abilities but also to his magnetic larger-than-life personality. And if there was any more solid proof needed to reflect his popularity among ALL Americans: whites, blacks, Asians, Hispanics, you name it — his having a coveted contractual sportscaster role that other professional athletes of any color can only dream of, is surely it.

In other words, Barkley is a byproduct of a nation that is the antithesis of a racist nation. And, the reason is simple, America was founded as a Judeo-Christian Nation which values and validates natural law; whereby all men have been created equal by God and have the individual right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Our one-of-a-kind free-market system is the backbone for ensuring the protection of this.

The belief and reverential fear for our Creator is at the core of the Republican Party — and is the crux reason why our party stands for and believes all human life has value, born and unborn.

The absolute opposite is true of the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party owns Margaret Sanger whose hatred of Americans with darker skin led to her "birthing" Planned Parenthood to target black mothers and babies. The Democrat Party also hates individual liberty and creates government programs to restrict and hinder economic prosperity for which liberty hinges. Lyndon Johnson's so-called Great Society led to the greatest destruction of the nuclear black family, and with the absence of protective fathers to overlook their children's welfare and being, inner-city crime in too many places looks now like a third-world country.

Charles Barkley is old enough to know by now the truth: America is not racist, but the Democrat Party machine is — and they lie about it by calling everyone else racist.

And even though Barkley is reaping the benefits from a free market system — which conservative Republicans are fighting to protect, he is peddling the false racist narrative used by the Democrat Party machine to instill DEI, ESG, and other WEF globalist initiatives as their outlets to take away individual freedoms and tear down our free-market system.

Which leads to Nikki Haley. Haley herself has tried to play the race card to promote her candidacy and claimed her skin tone has been a handicap at times in life. And, when you think it can't become more ironic: she's made such comments while running to be President of the United States. The fact that she has risen through the political system going from serving in state legislature, to Governor, to US Ambassador, is not too shabby for a so-called racist nation.

It's no surprise though that Haley did a 180-degree turn following the pushback, and rightfully stated that America is not a racist Nation, to the displeasure of folks like Sir Charles. Yet, because she makes flip-flop contradictory comments, shows how Haley has the same problem as Democrats. She's not honest and thus should not be trusted.

If Charles Barkley really wants to address and decrease racial tensions, then call out the Democrat Party for its identity politics, which is desperately working to pit blacks and whites against each other — and stand with us conservatives in the Republican Party who love America and want to stop the Democrat Party from destroying it.