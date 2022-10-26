An open letter to TD Jakes from California

Let me state up front that I have no ax to grind. Although I don’t necessarily line up in all areas of theology with Bishop Jakes, I had the pleasure of speaking at the Potter's House in 2003 and meeting Bishop Jakes (the clip is here at the 1:40 mark).

A recent Twitter feed was sent to me by many concerned believers. In it, Beto O’Rourke thanked T.D. Jakes for having him at the Potter's House on October 23rd, 2022.

Actions have consequences

Although I don’t know the nature of his attendance, I hope that Mr. O’Rourke was genuinely wanting to know God. However, the tweet seems to suggest that T.D. Jakes is supporting Beto O’Rourke, a politician who believes that even late-term abortion is acceptable. (I’d love to have Bishop Jakes on my podcast, Idleman Unplugged, to discuss it further.)

In these dire times, it’s important for all pastors, including Bishop Jakes, to clarify their position based on God’s Word. This possible “endorsement” left millions of solid believers baffled.

I understand that pastoring a church consisting of different political views is very challenging, but actions have consequences. Now, more than ever, we need pastors who speak the truth in love.

I remember when Bishop Jakes spoke at the Manpower Conferences in the late 1990s. His preaching brought down Heaven. Bishop, we need that again. We need humble, broken men leading us in the right direction.

Have we offended Oprah?

Pastors need to be more worried about offending God than offending Oprah and Tyler Perry. Leadership plays a huge role in shaping the direction of our nation. This is not about Left or Right, but about what is right. The level of decadence and deception in our nation demands a strong response.

When churches remain silent about movements that decimate our country, support ungodly candidates that push wicked agendas, and cater more to wokeness than the Word, we are in big trouble.

Wokeness doesn’t cure racism, it fuels it. It doesn’t lead people closer to God, it draws them away. Progressives aren’t progressing if they’re digressing from God’s Word.

Woke America hates the true God and hates this incredible nation that God established. This is why they’re trying to shame us into silence by labeling us or by defining us according to skin color. We may be “woke,” but we are worse off.



The slippery slope

As a pastor in Los Angeles County, I can tell you with certainty that we are on a very slippery slope. We are voting soon on being able to terminate the life of a baby up to the moment of birth. Think about that! We are not sacrificing our children on the searing arms of Molech like they did in the Old Testament, but we are sacrificing them on the altar of sexual sin and personal convenience.

God help us, and God help the silent pulpits! As California goes, so goes the nation.

I also fully understand that many blacks and whites look through life through different lenses. But the only hope is for both sides to swallow their pride and look through one lens … the biblical lens.

Yes, there is hope!

Whether it’s violence in our streets or perversion in our schools, something needs to change:As I’ve said a thousand times, a spiritual awakening is our only hope. Churches need to come together again for nights of prayer and worship.

Our political battles often stem from hearts filled with pride, and pride must be crushed. When we are more concerned about “our people” than “God’s people,” it’s a sure sign that we’re on the wrong path.

We must look in the mirror and repent! We must ask God for a fresh filling of His Spirit; He is our only hope. A red wave in November 2022 won't save us, but the crimson blood of Christ will.