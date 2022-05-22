Answers to 10 most common abortion arguments

Is it possible to actually change people’s minds if they support a pro-choice position? With radical Democrats voting 49 out of 50 to abort babies until their actual due date, we need to be equipped. As Christ’s ambassador, He wants to deputize you as a truth-teller to save lives.



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who supported the sanctity of human life, has a niece who embraced abortion. Today she is one of the most devoted representatives of the pro-life movement in our nation. Dr. Alveda King is a dear friend who once gave me a little rubber representation of an unborn child to help me persuade others to protect children in the womb.



Millions of Americans have been seduced by the abortion industry, and are currently believing lies that are sadly commonplace in our country.



Jesus said, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free” (Jn. 8:32). While there are many militant pro-choice adherents today, there are also millions God is preparing to hear the truth on the sanctity of life spoken confidently and compassionately. Let’s be ready to engage them.



Responding to pro-choice talking points



1. “My body, my choice.”



In reality, a baby is not just a “part of the woman’s body” like her liver or lungs. The unborn child is a totally separate person with 46 chromosomes, a separate circulation system (often with a totally different blood type), and its own unique body parts. “Follow the (medical) science” proves that a baby in the womb has a beating heart at five weeks and feels pain at 12 weeks.



2. “Abortion is merely terminating a fetus.”



A developing baby in the mother's womb is not merely a blob of tissue or collection of cells on a petri dish. It is a living, developing human being.



The Latin term "fetus" means “little one,” or “offspring,” and we reveal this reality when we ask “When is the baby due?” or celebrate a “baby bump” and prepare to attend a “baby shower.” When a pregnant woman is the victim of a homicide the court recognizes two lives when dispensing justice.



3. “Abortion is simply a safe, harmless procedure like other surgeries, tonsillectomies or root canals.”



Absolutely not. It is an operation terminating the life of a developing baby. If it was simply like these other procedures, why are there so many post-abortion support groups and scores of women getting professional counseling and grief therapy after the baby’s death? Couples at the earliest stage of pregnancy love to watch on sonograms the movements of their forthcoming boy or girl.



4. “Abortion is settled law because the Supreme Court made the ruling.”



One of the most controversial, contested, and now revealed flawed rulings made by the Supreme Court was Roe v. Wade in 1973. Historically there have been many rulings overturned like the Plessy v. Ferguson ruling establishing “the separate but equal” segregation ruling, and the Dred Scott v. Sandford decision characterizing blacks as property — not citizens. There is no constitutional “privacy” right to an abortion.



5. “Nobody has the right to impose their morality on other people.”



This is an erroneous assumption ignoring the obvious fact that all laws “impose” morality upon others. It is illegal to steal other people’s property; cheat on income tax filing; run naked through shopping malls; or, drive 65 mph in neighborhoods with 35 mph speed limits. Justice and common decency direct us to protect human life as MLK, Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”



6. “No one should be forced to bring unwanted children into the world.”



Just because a pregnancy is initially unplanned or unwanted does not necessarily mean that the baby will be unwanted when born. And should the biological parents not desire to care for their newborn, there are millions of couples, many of who have waited for 5 to 7 years, who are eager to adopt. I point to people who have adopted, like us, our son, and dozens of others.



7. “What about cases where the baby may be born handicapped or deformed?”



Is there such a thing as a life not worthy to be lived? Since when has it become a capital offense to be less than perfect? The assumption declares: “Children born with handicaps will not live a meaningful life.” There is absolutely no evidence to support this misguided viewpoint. Franklin Delano Roosevelt? Stephen Hawking? Stevie Wonder?



8. “The majority of Americans want unrestricted abortion.”



This is false. A recent poll shows 71% of Americans want restrictions on abortion. Depending on how the question is asked, most Americans want to see abortion ended. America’s abortion laws are significantly more liberal than most European countries (Germany and France place restrictions at 15 weeks) and put us in company with communist China, North Korea, and Vietnam with their horrendous records of human rights violations.



9. “Do you want abortion forced to back alleys where tens of thousands of women will again die?”



This exaggerated myth is sheer deception. Former abortion rights activist Dr. Bernard Nathanson confessed that his National Abortion Rights Action League fabricated data. Instead of “tens of thousands of women dying from back-alley abortions” it was about 250 deaths annually for the 25 years before 1973. Also, 90% of these were done in doctor’s offices!



10. “Feminists fought hard and paid a price to see abortion available on-demand at any time, for any reason, subsidized by taxpayer funding. So how can we disgrace their heroic work and go backward?”



Are you aware that the two women at the center of the two landmark abortion cases both radically changed to be pro-life advocates? Sandra Cano and Norma McCorvey later presided at the opening of the “National Memorial for Unborn Children” in Chattanooga, Tenn., on the site where previously an abortion clinic terminated 35,000 babies.



Upon humbling themselves and accepting the truth, they admitted they were manipulated in what is now the genocidal slaughter of 62 million babies. Norma, the “Jane Roe” of Roe v. Wade, said these words before her passing: “I am dedicated to spending the rest of my life undoing the law that bears my name.”



Here’s the deal: Jesus told us on Judgment Day He will declare, “Truly I say to you, as you have done it for one of the least of these ... you have done it for Me” (Matt. 25:40).



To further equip you, I encourage you to go to bullseyechallenge.com and click on the compelling 5-minute video of a young woman who changed from abortion endorser to mommy enjoyer! Then pray for Holy Spirit-inspired boldness and ask God for regular opportunities to share compassionately the truth about little babies in the womb.









Larry Tomczak is a best-selling author and cultural commentator with over 40 years of trusted ministry experience. His passion is to bring perspective, analysis and insight from a biblical worldview. He loves people and loves awakening them to today's cultural realities and the responses needed for the bride of Christ—His church—to become influential in all spheres of life once again. He is also a public policy advisor with Liberty Counsel.