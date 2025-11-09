Home Opinion As Christians, how do we come back from this election loss?

For Christians who care deeply about biblical values in public life, this week’s results across Pennsylvania and other states were discouraging. Candidates who stood for life, parental rights, or religious freedom lost ground, while our culture drifts further from God’s design.

It’s easy to feel deflated. But Scripture reminds us: “The Most High rules the kingdom of men and gives it to whom He will” (Daniel 4:17). “The king’s heart is a stream of water in the hand of the Lord; He turns it wherever He will” (Proverbs 21:1). Elections may change leaders, but they never change God’s sovereignty.

Yet God’s providence does not excuse passivity. His sovereignty calls us to active stewardship. Our civic engagement — our voting, advocacy, and influence — is part of how we steward the freedom He’s given us and put His Truths into practice.

As Pennsylvania investigative reporter Meg Brock observed, the election results tell a sobering story.

“While Governor Josh Shapiro praises the results as a rejection of ‘chaos, higher prices and attacks on our foundational rights,’ and Republicans have promised to examine ‘where we can do better,’ Bucks County voters tell the story of what determines elections in modern politics: getting out the vote.”

Only 49.7% of registered Bucks County voters participated in the November 2025 elections, compared to 81.79% who voted in 2024. The lesson is clear: pro-family Christians must continue to prioritize influencing those in our sphere of influence and faithfully getting out to vote.

If we do not, others will shape the moral and political landscape in our absence. As Megan Brock said, we and our children will pay the price with the consequences of bad politicians, bad policies and bad legislation.

Beyond the ballot box

When ballots are counted and the headlines fade, we enter what I call the “in-between” moments. These are the months and years between elections when discipleship and renewal of the mind happen. These are the times when the Church must train hearts and minds to discern good from evil. Hebrews 5:14 says, “Solid food is for the mature, for those who have their powers of discernment trained by constant practice to distinguish good from evil.”

That kind of maturity doesn’t develop in the heat of an election cycle. It develops in the quiet work of discipleship. This must include pastors teaching biblical worldview from the pulpit, parents teaching and modeling civic duty to the next generation, and small groups discussing objective truth and policy in light of Scripture.

When Christians practice thinking biblically about government, law, and morality, they become the kind of voters and neighbors who reflect Christ long before they step into a voting booth.

This is one of the most loving things we can do for our communities. To love our neighbor includes working for just laws and policies that protect the vulnerable, promote human flourishing and point to the ultimate lawgiver at the center of the Gospel message.

God placed you here, now

Jeremiah 29 tells God’s people in exile to “seek the peace and prosperity of the city” where He had sent them. Even as foreigners in Babylon, they were to engage, build, and bless their city. In Acts 17:26, Paul reminds us that God Himself “determines the times set for people and the exact places where they should live.” None of us are here by accident.

You and I were placed in this time in history, not as spectators, but as stewards. Our votes, conversations, and presence in school board meetings and community discussions are ways we help our culture encounter truth. These civic moments are not separate from our faith; they are an extension of it.

Politics as pre-evangelism

Galatians 3:24 says, “Therefore the Law was our tutor to bring us to Christ, so that we might be justified by faith.” The law, Paul writes, prepared hearts to recognize their need for a Savior. In a similar way, our engagement in shaping laws and policies helps expose the moral foundations of right and wrong.

Faithful civic participation can act as pre-evangelism. When Christians live out biblical truth in the public square — defending life, honoring marriage, promoting justice — we fertilize the soil of our communities for the seeds of the Gospel. Just as the Old Testament law pointed toward grace, moral clarity and just laws can point hearts toward Christ.

That doesn’t mean politics replaces evangelism; it means political faithfulness supports it. When we model integrity, humility, and courage in how we engage, we make the gospel credible to a watching world.

What the Church must do next

If this election season taught us anything, it’s that formation matters more than mobilization. The Church cannot simply call Christians to vote every two or four years; we must disciple believers to think Biblically about every issue all year long.

Pastors: Teach citizenship as discipleship, equipping believers to apply Scripture to real policy questions.

Teach citizenship as discipleship, equipping believers to apply Scripture to real policy questions. Parents: Discuss current events around the dinner table through a biblical lens. Show your children that truth is knowable, and Scripture informs every decision.

Discuss current events around the dinner table through a biblical lens. Show your children that truth is knowable, and Scripture informs every decision. Church members: Be present, speak truth with grace, and mentor others in discernment.

Our goal is not merely to “win” elections but to win hearts, starting within the walls of your local Church. A culture transformed by truth begins with believers whose minds are renewed by the Word of God (Romans 12:2).

Yes, the political winds will shift, and we will face defeats. But our mission remains unchanged. God calls us to faithfulness, not outcomes. In this “in-between” season — between campaigns, victories, and losses — let’s recommit to being salt and light that lasts. Let’s shape the moral imagination of our communities, cultivate the soil for the Gospel, and model what informed, courageous citizenship looks like.



When God’s people seek the peace of their city, love their neighbor through informed civic duty, and proclaim truth with grace, the harvest, eternal and lasting, will never disappoint.