Franklin Graham accuses Dem lawmakers of selling their souls, bashes support for males in women's sports

Evangelist Franklin Graham has accused Democrats in Washington of selling their souls for power, speaking out against lawmakers who urged the U.S. Supreme Court to allow male trans-identified athletes to participate in sports designated for females.

On Monday, Graham, the son of late evangelist Billy Graham and head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, posted on social media in response to 130 Democratic members of Congress (including nine senators) joining an amicus brief in the cases of Little vs. Hecox and West Virginia vs. BPJ cases.

The Democrats argued that state policies, such as those in West Virginia and Idaho, that categorically prohibit male trans-identified individuals from competing in female-only athletic contests “are the improper tool to address participation in youth sports teams,” citing concerns related to “privacy, safety, health and rights of the American people.”

“If you believe men should be allowed in women’s bathrooms and to undress in your daughter’s or granddaughter’s locker room, then you should vote Democrat,” Graham wrote in his Monday Facebook post, referencing the November brief. “Over 130 Democrats in the House and Senate signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to support biological males in women’s sports. This is sick. If it turns your stomach, beware.”

Graham, who also heads the Evangelical humanitarian organization Samaritan’s Purse and offered prayers at both of President Donald Trump’s inaugurations, said that although he doesn’t identify as a Republican, it appears “most Democrats in Washington are buying into these lies.”

“With many, it’s not about what is right or wrong, it’s about power — and they will sell their souls for power,” Graham wrote. “I’m not a Republican or a Democrat — no party has my loyalty. I’m going to vote for the platform that best supports American and Biblical values.”

“Men in women’s sports and restrooms is perverted,” Graham, 73, continued. “Pray that God will guide the hearts of the Supreme Court justices to do the right thing as they deliberate this issue in just a couple of weeks.”

In July, justices from the nation’s highest court agreed to hear oral arguments centered on legal challenges to laws passed in Idaho and West Virginia. Both laws were blocked by federal appeals courts.

Around two dozen states have enacted laws and policies in recent years that prohibit male athletes who self-identify as female from competing in girls' scholastic sports, citing concerns over fairness.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls stated in an August 2024 report that as of March 2024, "over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports" because of males competing in women's sports.

Since returning to the White House in January, the Trump administration has taken steps to demand public schools and systems designate sports participation based on biological sex rather than gender self-identification.

Amid government pressure, the National Collegiate Athletics Association enacted a new policy in February that bars trans-identified male athletes from competing in women's sports.

The policy change comes after the NCAA had allowed male trans-identified athletes to compete in some sanctioned competitions. University of Pennsylvania swimmer Will (Lia) Thomas gained significant media attention when competing on the University of Pennsylvania women's swimming team after three seasons on the men's team. Thomas won the national championship in the 500-meter freestyle in March 2022.

In July, the U.S. Department of Education reached an agreement with the University of Pennsylvania after accusing the school of violating Title IX non-discrimination policies by allowing Thomas to compete as a woman. As part of the agreement, the school will strip Thomas of his medals and apologize to female swimmers forced to compete against him.

In October, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that USA Powerlifting violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act and discriminated against a trans-identified athlete by not letting him compete in its women's division. The organization contends that it didn’t discriminate because the athlete went through puberty as a male.

"According to unrebutted scientific research, males have up to a 64 percent strength advantage in powerlifting, and suppressing testosterone only reduces the advantage by about 10 percent," Larry Maile, past president of USA Powerlifting, wrote in a statement responding to the ruling. "The difference in outcomes makes it fundamentally unfair for a male-to-female transgender powerlifter to compete in the women's division."