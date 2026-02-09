Home News Kid Rock shares Gospel message during TPUSA halftime show with ‘Til’ You Can’t’ cover

Kid Rock shared the Gospel message at Turning Point USA’s "All-American Halftime Show" with a cover of Cody Johnson’s chart-topping hit “Til’ You Can’t,” adding a new faith-focused verse he said came to him unexpectedly.

The roughly 40-minute broadcast, organized by Turning Point USA, streamed as an alternative to the Super Bowl halftime show headlined by Bad Bunny. Kid Rock headlined the show, which was primarily broadcast on Turning Point USA’s official YouTube channel, drawing over 5 million live viewers during the stream.

“If you enjoyed our version of ‘Til Ya Can’t’ on The TPUSA All American Halftime — Our studio recording of it will be available to purchase or stream at midnight tonight!” Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, wrote on social media.

“A big thank you to @CodyJohnson and the songwriters Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers for giving me there blessing to record and release it. It really is one of the best-written songs I have heard in a long time and NOTHING is more powerful than a great song in my book! Kid Rock.”

The 55-year-old singer first debuted a modified version of the song at the Hondo Rodeo Fest last fall, introducing a personal verse centered on faith and redemption. The lyrics reference returning to the Bible and surrendering one’s life to Jesus. He dedicated the performance to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Before performing the added verse, Rock told the crowd the inspiration came during a quiet moment.

“You know, I awoke on a Sunday morning, all alone, stuck in my head. And in that moment, something or someone spoke to me. They said there was still a verse that still needed to be written for this song, and to get up and write it down,” Rock said.

The new lyrics included the lines: “There’s a book that’s sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off / There’s a man that died for all our sins hanging from the cross / You can give your life to Jesus and he’ll give you a second chance / ‘Til you can’t, ’til you can’t.”

The TPUSA event, which also included Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett and Lee Brice, opened with an instrumental rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by Gilbert performing “Real American” and “Dirt Road Anthem.” Barrett sang “I Hope” and “The One,” while Brice delivered “Drinking Class” and his newer track “Country Nowadays.” Rock closed the show with a shortened version of “Bawitdaba” before transitioning into “Til’ You Can’t,” led by two string performers.

Following the event, Erika Kirk, Charlie’s wife and head of TPUSA, said the goal of the show was to “make Heaven crowded” and dedicated the performance ot her late husband.

“The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible. Charlie would’ve absolutely loved it. Thank you to the millions that tuned in. I’m so proud of our entire team, staff, and the artists who believed in the vision and mission @KidRock @brantleygilbert @leebrice @GabbyBarrett_ . It’s okay to love Jesus and your country.”

The TPUSA broadcast followed criticism from conservative lawmakers and commentators over the NFL’s decision to feature Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX halftime headliner. President Donald Trump called the choice “absolutely ridiculous” and said he was “anti-them,” while other critics objected to what they feared would be an overtly political and sexually charged show.

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican artist, has become known for his public support for LGBT ideology and opposition to U.S. immigration enforcement.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has previously said the choice of Bad Bunny was “carefully thought through” and intended to create a “unified moment."