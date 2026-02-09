Home News 3 highlights from Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show, which some conservative leaders urged families to boycott due to concerns about potential vulgarity and divisiveness, featured homages to Latin American culture and surprise guest appearances from music icons.

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican artist whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, headlined the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. The news that Bad Bunny would headline the show raised concerns from advocacy groups like One Million Moms due to the singer’s outspoken support for LGBT issues and opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

In a Sunday Truth Social post, President Donald Trump referred to Bad Bunny’s performance as “absolutely terrible” and criticized the show for featuring sexually suggestive dancing for an audience that includes children. Other celebrities and Latin American music artists, including Colombian star Li Saumet of Bomba Estéreo, praised it for “breaking barriers.”

Here are three highlights from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.