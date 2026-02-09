Home News 3 highlights from TPUSA's 'All-American Halftime Show'

Turning Point USA’s "All-American Halftime Show,” which the group offered as a counterprogram to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance on Sunday, featured the Gospel being shared and several tributes to the organization's late founder, Charlie Kirk.

TPUSA broadcast the event on several platforms on Sunday, including its YouTube channel, drawing roughly 5 million viewers before the show’s conclusion.

In addition to Kid Rock, the production featured performances by Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett and Brantley Gilbert.

Here are three highlights from TPUSA’s "All-American Halftime Show."