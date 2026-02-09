Share

3 highlights from TPUSA's 'All-American Halftime Show'

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
Kid Rock performs during the Turning Point USA "All-American Halftime Show" on Feb. 8, 2026.
Kid Rock performs during the Turning Point USA "All-American Halftime Show" on Feb. 8, 2026. | Screenshot/YouTube/Turning Point USA

Turning Point USA’s "All-American Halftime Show,” which the group offered as a counterprogram to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance on Sunday, featured the Gospel being shared and several tributes to the organization's late founder, Charlie Kirk. 

TPUSA broadcast the event on several platforms on Sunday, including its YouTube channel, drawing roughly 5 million viewers before the show’s conclusion.

In addition to Kid Rock, the production featured performances by Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett and Brantley Gilbert. 

Here are three highlights from TPUSA’s "All-American Halftime Show."

Samantha Kamman is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: samantha.kamman@christianpost.com. Follow her on Twitter: @Samantha_Kamman

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.