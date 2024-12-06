Home Opinion Ask Chuck: Christmas without financial stress

Dear Chuck,

I am really stressed about Christmas expenses this year due to a layoff a few months ago. My new job starts in January, and I want to be generous and yet frugal. I have heard you talk about this on the radio and would like to get your list of tips.

Stressed Santa

Dear Stressed Santa,

I am sorry you are entering the Christmas season under financial stress but rejoice that your new job starts soon. You are correct; I have been talking about reducing holiday-related financial stress during my radio broadcasts and am happy to share my perspective and tips.

Christmas spending is up

An October Gallup poll found that consumers planned to spend an average of $1,000 this holiday. The National Retail Federation expects spending to set a record. This includes food, decorations, and other seasonal items, but the majority will be spent on gifts for family members. They anticipate that 62% will finish their shopping in December.

The key to celebrating well is to plan early and ignore the world’s take on Christmas. The example we, as parents, set for our children is enormous. Many of my sweetest memories cost nothing.

Gift giving from what you have

Giving should not create financial stress if you follow a realistic budget and determine not to spend more than you can afford. This way you won’t be burdened with excess debt in 2025. Besides, you’ll enjoy the holidays more and set an example for others.

The perfect gifts may be things that you own. If they’re still meaningful to you, they’ll be especially meaningful to those to whom you pass them down.

One year, my dad’s boss gave me his own wristwatch — a very nice one. He had it engraved for me. Recently, I passed it down to my eldest son who shares my name. He appreciated it and the story behind how it was originally given to me.

Ask God to show you what would demonstrate your love for someone special. Then go through your home, your jewelry box, or even old scrapbooks. Are there books, paintings, or family heirlooms you could give? How about special pictures you could have framed?

Budget-friendly Christmas tips

Love, affirmation, joy, and hope can be given without going into debt. So, gather the family and discuss everyone’s favorite traditions, record them for reference, and get to work. Be sure to shop without your credit card if you fear you will not be able to pay the balance in full when you get the statement in January!

Some years ago, I asked my wife, Ann, to help me with some of her best ideas for any family as she is the pro in our home at making Christmas meaningful without overspending. This is probably the list you are asking for. Here you go!

1. Decorations



If you decorate, allow each generation to express themselves. Life is short — enjoy one another. Make this memorable with special food and music. Share the history of special ornaments and decorations. Your parents may have stories that are new to you!

2. Food

Collect your recipes, make your menus, and plan your grocery shopping list. Shop sales, and freeze ahead when possible. Bake cookies together. And try mocha punch. It’s an unhealthy favorite at our house!

3. Activities

December can be a flurry of activity with recitals, concerts, and parties. That’s why it’s important to plan family times. Include the lonely, sick, or grieving in your planning to build compassion in the hearts of your young people.

Start a Christmas memory journal and encourage all to write or draw their contributions. Bring out photo albums and family movies of Christmases past.

Make an advent wreath or a paper chain to count down the days. Share Jesse Tree or Advent readings each evening. Sing Christmas carols — the words are beautiful and timeless.

Host a Carol Sing or potluck Open House. A White Elephant Gift Exchange can be hilarious or deeply meaningful, depending on your intent. Enjoy acting out the 12 days of Christmas. Attend community Christmas concerts, plays, and programs. Many are free!

Hold an affirmation night where you express words of appreciation for each family member. Allow time to prepare thoughtfully. Memorize Luke 2 together and recite it by candlelight on Christmas Eve.

Have Monopoly marathons or play other board games. Read good books aloud. Teach the younger generation a skill or craft over the holidays.

Give adults personal time to exchange gifts or spend together. Remember family members who can’t be with you.

Plan a New Year’s Day walk, ending with a special brunch or breakfast. Bless the new babies and marriages. Pray for families who send you Christmas cards, focusing on one each day.

4. Gifts



Pray blessings aloud over each person on Christmas Eve. Write a keepsake letter to each family member to give on Christmas morning. If you choose to exchange gifts, draw names to keep the costs down. Or make gift cards like lessons in a skill you can teach, a special outing, housework, yard work, or painting a room.

Pick a needy family or individual to bless anonymously. Pass down decorations, and have your family collect money during the month to contribute to their financial needs.

Our priceless treasure

This Christmas, I pray that everyone in your home celebrates the birth of our Lord. It’s an opportunity to live and share your faith, the most priceless gift. Guard the good deposit entrusted to you (2 Timothy 1:14 ESV), and celebrate Christ’s birth, the one … who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty (Revelation 1:8 ESV).

I’d like to invite you to join a free Crown Bible study on the YouVersion app. We have several devotionals regarding money and stewardship that will provide encouragement by bringing God’s Word into your daily life.