Home Opinion Ask Chuck: God’s principles for a small business

Dear Chuck,

I own a small business that I want to operate with Christian principles. I know Larry Burkett wrote “Business by the Book” years ago. Can you point me to some frameworks that will guide me? We have four employees but are growing rapidly.

Small Business Owner

Dear Small Business Owner,

Larry Burkett, our late founder, wrote Business by the Book in the early ‘90s. It was one of his bestsellers and is still relevant to this day because God’s principles are timeless.

In James 1:22, we are told to be “doers” of the Word. A business is the perfect environment for living out this truth. It is a means for both providing for your family and employees and demonstrating the truth of the Gospel in action. I am happy to provide some frameworks for you and examples of those who have lived out these principles in the marketplace for many years.

Your identity

As a business owner, you must establish a proper identity. Start with an honest answer to these questions: Are you a business owner practicing Christianity? Or are you a Christian practicing business? There is a profound difference between these choices. In the first choice, our identity is in the world; in the latter, it is firmly fixed on the world to come.

Christians need to recognize that we are merely temporary managers of God’s businesses. Everything belongs to Him, and He’s the source of it all.

“Everything in the heavens and earth is yours, O Lord, and this is your kingdom. We adore you as being in control of everything. Riches and honor come from you alone, and you are the ruler of all mankind. Your hand controls power and might, and it is at your discretion that men are made great and given strength” (1 Chronicles 29:11–12 TLB).

Your policies

The policies governing a business’s actions reveal whether it is actually being used to serve God. Owners and managers who operate the business as God’s stewards run the business according to His principles and precepts. This requires an understanding of those principles and precepts so that business decisions will yield God’s wisdom and peace.

The purpose of businesses run by Christians is to glorify God. Every decision, from hiring to firing to paying to promoting, must be made in harmony with Scripture under the direction of the Holy Spirit. Each must be done with excellence and integrity.

Your minimums

Most people think the Ten Commandments are the basic guidelines. These definitely apply, but several others set a business dedicated to God apart from the business world. They are not lofty obscure goals. They are simple ways to honor employees, customers, and the Kingdom of God:

Always be absolutely honest.

Avoid unnecessary debt.

Openly declare your faith.

Disciple others.

Fund God’s work.

Provide for needs.

Be accountable.

Provide a quality product at a fair price.

Honor creditors.

Treat all people fairly.

Generate a profit.

Your priority

Early on, the urgent thing is to make payroll. Later, it becomes urgent to earn a greater profit or build a bigger company. There will always be stress and pressure as you compete in the marketplace. Yet, most of these will be trivial the second after we die, which is why it is vital that we strive to keep an eternal focus day to day.

The top priority of a business should be to always glorify the Lord. However, if all other business disciplines are ignored in pursuit of this, the work will be short-lived. Discipleship, caring for one another, and setting an example of integrity are crucial. But so is creating an excellent product or service, ensuring fair pricing, and treating your employees, customers, and investors well.

Therefore, the priorities of a business boil down to this:

What are my goals?

How can they be balanced to achieve the overall objectives of serving God while I operate the business to the best of my ability?

Compared to eternity, the profile of a business is rather trivial, and a lifetime of work is rather insignificant. If used wisely, though, a business can be used to change the lives of people forever. I suggest you find a group of mentors or a board of advisors to help you maintain your focus on Christ while meeting the demands of a growing business. There are many excellent marketplace ministries that can help you do that. Check out Faith Driven Entrepreneur or C12.

Your examples

The following companies are a few examples that operate with excellence and use all that they have to glorify the Lord. They bless their employees who, in turn, serve their customers with excellence. Check out their mission statements and values; they are very inspiring.

Your heart

Growing a business involves risk and the potential for loss. Always remember that the business is neither your identity nor your provider. Keep Jesus in your heart during the ups and downs; He will supply your every need and guide you through the storms.

“And my God will liberally supply (fill until full) your every need according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19 AMP).

