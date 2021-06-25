Be ready to fight for revival in your churches

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Charles Finney, considered the “Father of Revivals”, was quoted as saying “If you have much of the Spirit of God, do not be surprised if even some of the leading members of the church oppose you!”

I am not certain if I fit Finney’s description of someone who has “much of the Spirit of God”. All I know for sure is that I had gotten saved at nine years old in a little Southern Baptist Church that our family attended. However, because I hardly ever heard about an answer to prayer in our home or even for that matter, in our church, when I became a teenager, I abandoned my faith almost totally. Although I still prayed, I had little to no faith. Thankfully, God intercepted me at a time when, as a young adult, I was seriously depressed and suicidal.

God stepped into my life in Jacksonville Florida, using a special young lady who introduced me to the ministry of the Holy Spirit. She also took me to an Assembly of God church, which she felt would be a “good fit” for me having been raised in a traditional evangelical church.

As God matured me I obtained ministerial credentials years later as an evangelist in the Assemblies of God, one of the largest Pentecostal fellowships in the world. They had wonderful multiple flourishing programs and they were experiencing a surge of numerical growth! God’s calling to my life came from Ezekiel chapters 2 and 3. I remember hearing Him say,“ I am calling you to preach revival to the Assemblies of God,” which I did not fully understand at the time! He later established me as an assistant pastor in a church whose senior pastor was the section presbyter, which opened a lot of doors for me as I first began to preach.



I soon realized, however, that most of the people in the churches that I was allowed to preach in were third and fourth generation Pentecostals. Many of them could not tell me the last time that they prayed for more power of the Holy Ghost or led anyone to Christ. They had lost their burden for souls and yes; they had devolved spiritually into churches, which were very much like many other evangelical churches in America. Many were not hearing God’s passionate calling, following the historical path of many denominations in history. Unfortunately, they did not want to have a preacher or anyone else point that out!

In spite of someresistance, we did have powerful altar services with many rededications and salvations, and many did seek fresh empowerment of the Holy Spirit. Sadly, many were also the churches who would either never have me come back to preach or else refused to allow me in their pulpits to begin with. One pastor frankly admitted, “ I know who Brother Nolan is and I know what he preaches. If I had him preach in my church my church board would be asking for my resignation the next morning!” However, as I spent long periods of time seeking God for every sermon, God always flooded me with His peace, assuring me that He was with me.

We must understand that there are numbers of churches and even denominations in America who have let their passion for God grow cold. If you happen to be a preacher or teacher or even a lay leader whose life has been radically converted by God and you want to tell others about it, expect to be shushed! God sees your tears and hears your prayers, my brothers and sisters. Although Charles Spurgeon was so completely shut out of the churches that he had to go to the streets, through him thousands came to Christ.



Today we too can reach thousands; our streets can be electronic; our pulpits can be Facebook and You Tube! It is now harder than ever for “man” to shut a preacher up just by shutting him out of a denomination! Stay open to whatever God may call you to do! Always remember what Jesus said; “They will put you out of the church and even kill you thinking that they are doing God’s service!” (John 16:2, paraphrased).