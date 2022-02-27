Biden's radioactive pick for US nuclear team

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

While the world braces for war in Ukraine, Americans will be relieved to know that one of the men at the helm of Biden's Office of Nuclear Energy is a stiletto-wearing, Kink 101 enthusiast who likes tying up his sexual partners.



In a White House bent on normalizing "queer culture," Sam Brinton's appointment as deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition is par for the deviant course. But to everyday Americans, who thought they were getting a "moderate" president, the picture of our newest government official standing over a man in a dog collar is a poorly-timed reminder that voters elected anything but.

Brinton, an MIT graduate who was last working in LGBTQ advocacy, flew largely under the radar after his appointment last month. That all changed when people stumbled on his graphic social media accounts, where his sexual fetishes were spelled out for everyone to see. In what had to be a first for The Washington Times, reporters were forced to explain the controversy over Brinton with examples like his fondness for "simulated sex with men posing as dogs."

Carl Trueman, in a sobering commentary on what Brinton's promotion says about our president's priorities, writes that he couldn't in good conscience repeat some of the depravity he'd seen and heard from the new Energy appointee. "It is, of course, not his perversions that are problematic with regard to his basic competence as a public official. It is the fact that he is an exhibitionist who uses his twisted sexuality to bully others in the workplace with the specific intention of 'educating' the public, as Rod Dreher documents with a notable lack of squeamishness (you have been warned)."

Brinton has openly bragged about wearing women's clothes to work to provoke people into "having 'conversations' about LGBT matters," Dreher explains. Imagine if he were a "loud, aggressive fundamentalist Christian evangelist who bragged that he enjoyed provoking people into having conversations about their religious beliefs, he wouldn't get hired by most places because he would constantly be stirring up trouble. I'm a conservative Christian, and I wouldn't hire such a person."

News of Brinton's "extracurricular activities" exploded across conservative media — even reaching the U.K., where the Daily Mail did a full write-up on the 34-year-old pick for the nuclear waste spot. On Twitter, Brinton gloated that he would be "(to my knowledge) the first gender fluid person in federal government leadership." That seems to be what drove the appointment, since Team Biden has argued from the beginning that promoting radical gender identity "is not only a moral imperative, it is a strategic imperative."

FRC had been tracking Brinton for years over his wild claims about so-called "conversion therapy." A loud critic of any sort of sexual orientation change efforts, he would travel the country speaking out against voluntary counseling for young people struggling with their same-sex attractions. His own story, an unverified — but harrowing — account of being abused by a counselor was fact-checked by our expert at the time, Peter Sprigg. He was concerned, and rightly so, that Brinton was exaggerating his own testimony to sink any legitimate avenues for counseling in the states.

Sadly, in this presidency of perversion, Brinton is just another step toward mainstreaming a behavior that, as Trueman points out, used to be regarded "as a sign of deep mental illness." Now, he laments, "it walks the corridors of Biden's administration." But in a presidential race where Biden called "transgender equality the civil rights issue of our time," voters can't say they weren't warned.

Originally published at the Family Research Council.