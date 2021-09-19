Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

You probably know quite a few people who accept the highly speculative theory of macroevolution. This theory, like fairy dust, is not supported by verifiable evidence. It is simply wishful thinking by those who dearly want it to be true.

While adaptation, of course, takes place in nature, one kind of species cannot magically turn into another kind of species. Therefore, belief in macroevolution requires an enormous amount of blind faith rooted in imaginary transitions.

Today, an equally imaginative theory has captured many hearts and minds. This revolutionary gender theory, like macroevolution, involves imaginary transitions.

You see, it takes a wild imagination to believe that a boy can magically turn into a girl, or that a woman can mysteriously turn into a man. This newfangled approach teaches people how to change their minds about their gender, whether in hopes of transitioning to the opposite gender or in hopes of de-transitioning back to their true gender.

But can changing your mind change your true gender? Think of it this way. You could change your mind about your race, but that would not actually change your true race. Gender and race are immutable in every human being.

Announcing your preferred gender is a far cry from actually changing your true gender. Nevertheless, the process of gender transitioning is being heavily promoted today to comfort individuals who struggle with gender dysphoria.

Anyone who suffers from gender confusion should be treated with tremendous care, respect, wise counsel, and compassion. The mental suffering can be overwhelming for those who feel like their body does not match their preferred gender.

Gender transitioning is a process of manipulating the physical body and appearance through hormone therapy and surgery to match the mental image one has of oneself.

In 1905, scientists discovered that “in human beings, a mismatched pair of one X and one Y chromosome is seen exclusively in male cells. A matched pair of X chromosomes are found in female cells.” Human DNA confirms that it is impossible to change your true gender, even if you earnestly attempt to believe it into existence.

Walt Heyer eventually accepted the scientific reality of his male chromosomes. Walt is a "book author and speaker who lived for 8 years as a woman. He now says he regrets that decision.”

Heyer said, “My grandmother dressed me up as a girl when I was 4 years old. I underwent gender reassignment surgery in 1983, de-transitioned in 1990, and now receive letters to my website from parents and transgender individuals who also wish to de-transition.”

In my 2018 CP op-ed, “Will America’s Public Grade Schools Become Transgender Mills?”, I wrote, “Children in public schools should not become anyone’s transgender experiment.”

Four months ago, CBS’s “60 Minutes” aired “a segment interviewing several individuals who, after undergoing hormone treatments and sex ‘reassignment’ surgeries, decided to ‘detransition’ back to their natural sex.”

Biology is not bigotry. And yet sadly, as Madeline Osborn points out, “Transgender Activists Do Not Want You to Hear Stories of ‘Gender Transition’ Regret.”

Here is a recent report that illustrates the stranglehold this man-made delusion has over the current occupants in the White House: “3000 Healthcare Workers Sue Biden Administration Over Mandate Forcing Them to Perform Sex-Change Surgeries.”

Since most young people grow out of their gender dysphoria, these 3,000 healthcare workers are willing to stand up for the rights and emotional needs of young children. They also want to protect vulnerable teens and adults who experience gender confusion during a turbulent season of their life.

The Wall Street Journal cited the longest study of its kind concerning those who have had sex-reassignment surgery and found they are almost 20 times more likely to commit suicide than the rest of the population. This 30-year study in Sweden involved 324 people.

Steering confused children and teens in the direction of hormone therapy and transgender surgery are as reckless as advising anorexic youth to get liposuction.

Leah MarieAnn Klett recently reported: “’Trans Mission’ Docu Exposes ‘Unconscionable’ Rush to Transition Gender Dysphoric Kids.”

Children deserve to hear the truth. “God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them” (Genesis 1:27). (See my recent CP op-ed, “When Did God Create Adam and Eve?”) Researchers at Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science discovered 6,500 genetic differences between men and women.

Confusion sets in, and danger lurks, whenever children are taught to reject their God-given gender and adopt a radical and trendy approach to dealing with their gender dysphoria.

The illogical and unscientific practice of gender transitioning sets up vulnerable individuals for even greater misery, and a lifetime of emotional chaos.

As one psychologist wrote, "The de-transitioners I see in my practice are all female, and they are all in their early twenties. At the time they became trans-identified, many were suffering from complex social and mental health issues. Transition often not only failed to address these issues but at times exacerbated them or added new issues.”

The theory of gender transitioning, just like the theory of macroevolution, requires imaginary transitions that lack even an ounce of scientific certainty.

Sometimes people want something so badly, they choose to believe a fairy tale rather than acknowledge God’s wonderful creation of male and female. Pumpkins do not turn into carriages, and imaginary transitions are rooted in nothing more than fanciful wishes.

But there is hope for those who feel trapped inside the wrong body. Read the testimonies of those who have gone from Transgender to Transformed. For example, Laura Perry is “a former transgender who never dreamed she would return to female or to God.”

Jesus provides light that shines in the darkness; the truth that defeats lies; facts that expose unscientific theories, and lasting freedom from oppressive bondage.

God loves you so much that He sent His one and only Son to die on the cross for your sins. Christ can absolutely set you free!

Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest,” (Matthew 11:28).