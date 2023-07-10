Christianity shows us the true meaning of ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’

Multiple American business giants are facing a backlash after offering a range of products backed by slick marketing campaigns promoting a radical agenda in the name of “diversity, equity and inclusion” (DEI).

DEI is a kingpin of a dangerous and ungodly agenda. It has crept into every inch of our culture, thrusting gender identity and sexual orientation front and center everywhere, even in the workplace. No American institutions remain untouched.

Perhaps you know someone who’s been told to include their gender pronouns on their work email? An example would be “Rex Rogers (he/his)” so people know I “identify” as being male.

A piece in Forbes.com illustrates the absurdity of this DEI world. Authored by a “DEI coach,” it recommends greeting work colleagues with “Hi, team!” instead of “Hi, guys!” to avoid offending anyone by using the masculine term “guys.”

It’s one of countless examples of how DEI is taking over our culture. The list of “dos and don’ts” and verbal faux pas are enough to put anyone into a state of social anxiety.

The Christian faith, however, has embraced and practiced the true meaning of diversity, equity and inclusion for some 2,000 years since the birth of the Church recorded in the book of Acts.

True DEI, as I call it, is totally different from the warped version that the world is pushing so hard to force upon us all. True DEI is not living in rebellion and opposition to God’s moral code. It’s living in the freedom that only Christ can give. As Galatians 3:28 says: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

In my role with Christian multimedia ministry SAT-7 (www.sat7usa.org), I work with an incredible team of media professionals whose aim is to make God’s love visible to their neighbors across the Middle East — where Christianity began — using satellite television, social media and online video streaming.

Our ministry is only a small part of the worldwide Church. Yet I believe we’re a microcosm of the Body of Christ, revealing the true, God-ordained meaning of diversity, equity and inclusion. This is especially important in the Middle East and North Africa where people are battling for their God-given human rights.

True diversity



Our staff and volunteers come from more than two dozen different nations, ethnicities, cultures, and social backgrounds. Like the early Church in the Book of Acts, we speak many different languages and dialects. We’re different, yet we’re one in Christ Jesus.

True equity



We believe every single person is created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27) and is, therefore, of equal value to anyone else. To be declared equal by the Creator is the ultimate leveler.

True inclusion



Anyone, regardless of ethnic, social or religious background, is welcome in the family of God — every nation, tribe, people and language” (Rev. 7:9). When anyone recognizes their sin and comes to Jesus in humility and repentance, he or she is immediately forgiven and accepted — included — in God’s family, the Church. To be included by God — that’s the ultimate inclusivity. Our viewers tell us that when they acknowledge Christ as Savior they feel true acceptance for the first time in their lives. They belong.

True DEI: ‘Christianity’s bedrock’

The Church has been in the true DEI business for a long time — 20 centuries, to be precise. It’s the bedrock of what it means to be a follower of Christ. To “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” and to “love your neighbor as yourself.” These are not ideas dreamed up by some ideologically driven activist in the past few years. These are foundational values of the Christian faith, embedded in God’s Word, that have been practiced by faithful believers for two millennia.

We won’t be “programmed” by woke DEI practitioners who’ve twisted God’s original plans for His creation. As Christians, we will follow the teachings of Jesus who showed us how to live rightly, how to treat others with compassion and respect, and how to invite others into the most loving, diverse, equal and inclusive body that has ever existed — the Church.