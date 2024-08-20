Home Opinion Do you share Donald Trump's opinion about Heaven?

In a recent interview with Laura Ingraham, Donald Trump shared his personal opinion about Heaven: "Religion, you know, it gives you some hope. Gee, if I'm good, I'm going to Heaven."

Laura then asked the former president, "Do you believe in Heaven?" And he responded, "I do. If I'm good, I'm going to Heaven. And if I'm bad, I'm going someplace else, like over there, right?"

Most people naturally assume the same thing about Heaven. But the fact of the matter is that no one ever makes it into Heaven by being good enough. The New Testament makes this point crystal clear. After all, "There is no one righteous, not even one" (Romans 3:10). In addition, "Whoever keeps the whole Law and yet stumbles at just one point is guilty of breaking all of it" (James 2:10).

The Bible declares, "All who rely on observing the Law are under a curse" (Galatians 3:10). In other words, imperfect sinners who attempt to be good enough to get into Heaven will be condemned by God's perfect Law and sentenced to eternal punishment in Hell to pay for their sins.

Thankfully, "God wants everyone to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth" (1 Timothy 2:4). And "the Lord is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance" (2 Peter 3:9). "God is love" (1 John 4:16). And "this is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down His life for us" (1 John 3:16).

Jesus died on the cross for our sins because His sacrifice was the only way we could be delivered from the curse and make it into Heaven. The Father would never have sent Jesus to endure the agony of the cross if you and I could somehow be good enough to gain access into Heaven.

The Apostle Paul wrote, "If righteousness could be gained through the Law, Christ died for nothing!" (Galatians 2:21) A person who attempts to work his way into Heaven is essentially telling God, "Christ died for nothing!"

The only way to get into Heaven is to accept the Gospel. Paul wrote, "I am not ashamed of the Gospel, because it is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes" (Romans 1:16).

So, what exactly is the Gospel? It is the good news concerning God's plan of salvation. Jesus said, "God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life" (John 3:16).

Spiritual conversion takes place when a person repents and trusts Christ alone for salvation. A believer is forgiven, saved, justified, born again and redeemed on the front end of his relationship with God.

Christians perform many good works, but only after first being "born again." Jesus told a Pharisee named Nicodemus, "You must be born again" (John 3:7). It is natural to assume that good works can earn you a spot in Heaven, but it requires the supernatural work of God in your heart and soul for you to be born again. Jesus said, "Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to spirit" (John 3:6). "No one can say, 'Jesus is Lord,' except by the Holy Spirit" (1 Corinthians 12:3).

Natural man attempts to work his way into Heaven, but you must be supernaturally born into the family of God through faith in Christ in order to actually enter Paradise when you die. Here is a key indicator in discerning whether or not a person is born again: What does he point to as the basis for his anticipated entrance into Heaven?

Those who know Christ do not claim, "If I'm good, I'm going to Heaven." Instead, believers humbly accept this simple truth: "I could never be good enough to earn my way into Heaven. But I believe Jesus died on the cross to pay for my sins, and I believe His blood cleanses my soul. I am relying upon Christ's sacrifice on the cross to get into Heaven."

First you are forgiven, and then you do good works, not in order to be saved, but because you have already been saved. Paul wrote to Christians in Ephesus, "For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith - and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast" (Ephesians 2:8-9). Notice the past tense. "You have been saved."

Believers are saved, forgiven and born again on the front end by receiving God's free gift. And forgiven sinners are followers of Christ who seek to live for the Lord in thought, word and deed.

The Scottish evangelist and teacher Oswald Chambers (1874-1917) said: "The center of salvation is the cross of Jesus, and the reason it is so easy to obtain salvation is because it cost God so much."

Living the Christian life is often difficult, but being born again and forgiven of your sins is as easy as receiving a Christmas present. Simply believe and receive the free gift of salvation, and you will be born again.

I invite you to humbly and sincerely come to the Lord in repentance and in faith as you pray these words to the Savior:

"Dear Jesus, I am a sinner and I cannot save myself. But today I repent of my sins and turn away from them. I believe that you shed your blood on the cross for my sins and gave your life for my salvation. Forgive me Jesus. Save me Lord. Fill me with the Holy Spirit, and help me everyday to live for you, my King and my Redeemer. Amen."

If you ever get asked about Heaven, I hope you will be able to share something like this as a born-again believer in Jesus:

"I am not good enough to get into Heaven, but my Savior paid for my sins on the cross. I am relying upon the Lord's sacrifice and saving grace, rather than my good works and noble deeds. Heaven is my eternal home because Jesus is my beautiful Savior, my risen Lord, and my faithful Friend."