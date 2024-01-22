Home Opinion Both Republicans and Democrats are losing a grip on this country

Socialists and authoritarians are on the precipice of taking over both of America’s political parties.

The United States is at a crossroads — unprecedented in my lifetime. And if people of faith do not rise up and act on our moral convictions, we will lose our beloved nation.

President Biden was duly elected, but since taking office his administration’s failures are innumerable — and nearly all of these debacles are a result of his submission to those in the Democratic Party who disdain faith, equal opportunity, and capitalism — three pillars of American society.

As it stands, President Biden has failed to save his party from the perils of socialism. And while Democrats can still claw their way out of this extreme-left abyss, time is running out.

I fundamentally disagree with most mainstream Democratic policies, but I believed there were core concepts upon which we agreed; yet I see no Democratic leaders defending capitalism in the tradition of Kennedy or defending freedom in the tradition of Roosevelt.

Will conscientious Democrats continue to turn a blind eye as the ideals of these great leaders and the foundation of American principles are supplanted by those who traffic in class warfare, identity politics and ultimately, antisemitism?

Democrats are not alone in their dysfunction — Republicans too, are in crisis. Multiple would-be Republican standard bearers consistently appeal to the worst in their audience by trafficking in thinly veiled racism while cynically trampling on our Constitution. Likewise, faith is not ornamental, and the Word of God is not a political prop.

It is far from unprecedented for people to be led astray by those promising an unrealistic view of a nostalgic past, but when this nostalgia is rooted in insult, racism and antisemitism, it is fundamentally un-American and most assuredly evil.

Should any believe the above is an exaggeration, in my home state of Texas, the executive committee of the GOP recently refused to pass a resolution that would ban political engagement with Nazi sympathizers and Holocaust deniers. To add insult to injury, the vote on this resolution was taken in secret, effectively reserving the party’s right to collaborate with Nazis.

It seems the American body politic must be reminded that those who advance, embrace, or ignore Jew-hatred and White Supremacy are not only contradicting the Judeo-Christian values upon which our nation was founded, but for believers in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, such hate is an affront to the fundamental principles of faith.

Just as socialism is becoming synonymous with the Democratic Party, a contagious viral strain of anti-American, anti-Christian, and antisemitic politics is poisoning the Republican Party.

However — for now — the vote still lies with the people. And when we exercise this sacrosanct power, I pray we will vote the Bible and turn away from those who promise liberty but guarantee tyranny.

Countless men and women, the bravest and best among us, have laid down their lives so that we might exercise our inalienable rights and live in freedom, peace and prosperity. The most dangerous insult to their ultimate sacrifice is failing to exercise those rights and allowing our country to fall victim to the very evils they died to defeat.

The words of my dear friend and Holocaust survivor, Eli Weisel echo in my soul during this perilous moment for our nation, “The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference … the opposite of life is not death, it's indifference.”

Let us never be guilty of indifference.