Home Opinion Evil flourishes in our public schools when God’s people do nothing

What happens when your local public school system becomes woke and morally broke? You get an administration with cult-like allegiance to ideological policies that don’t protect students, follow the law, uphold decency or care about wasting tens of millions of taxpayer dollars.



Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) has bizarrely twisted Title IX — a law that only recognizes two fixed sexes/genders — and has weaponized it against boys who dare to question why a girl with identity disorder is in their private space.

This is happening in Loudoun County and in counties across America. Taxpayer-funded schools have decreed that biology is now bigotry, and you will pay the price if you don’t bow to the new trans religion. Three high school boys found out the hard way. They were secretly videoed in their own locker room by a female student who “identified” as a boy — a condition the school promotes no matter whose privacy is violated or which laws are broken.

LCPS, which once removed my friend Tanner Cross from his job as a physical education teacher (only to have courts reinstate his job), is using Title IX to go after students who ask the obvious: “Why is a girl in the boys’ locker room?” Sounds innocent. But that question was deemed “sexual harassment” by a school board that approves of books filled with porn and pedophilia in its 35 middle and high schools. Yes. Stating biological accuracy is now some kind of verbal assault.

There was a press conference held at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, where families facing suspension for their boys spoke out against LCPS’ insane (and illegal) Policy 8040. This insidious policy violates the First Amendment’s freedom of speech and freedom of religion. Not only are students and staff forced to use wrong-sex pronouns, but they are also now muzzled from saying what’s undeniably apparent: a girl’s a girl.

Nearly 100 concerned parents, students, lawmakers and a single pastor showed up in support of the Wolfe and Smith families faced with watching their boys be dragged through the media mud.

LCPS announced last week that both boys were being suspended for 10 days for “sexual harassment.” Never mind the girl secretly videoed these and other boys in the locker room, which is a Class 6 felony in Virginia. (The Commonwealth Attorney should move to have the student tried as an adult.) I have empathy for this emotionally and mentally confused girl. She needs help and hope, not special rights to violate someone else’s privacy.

A participant asked during the Q&A at the press conference: “Who paid her to do this?” It was a great question. Everything is so politically orchestrated these days. We live in a time of being Jussie Smollett’ed. Don’t believe what your lying eyes and ears are telling you! Believe the narrative! The girl’s secretly recorded video is available online. There’s nothing wrong with anything any boy rightfully said in that locker room. And it was all pretty polite. Even if the boys had spoken harshly, the situation certainly warranted a shocked response.

But these teenage boys are the "criminals." The girl is the "victim."

In addition to the ridiculous harassment charge, originally, three boys faced punishment. But LCPS showed its religious bigotry when the third boy, an ethnically Middle Eastern Muslim student, was exempted from any retaliation from the school system. The two white Christian boys remained on their hit list.

At what point does this insanity stop? Suspensions remain permanently on students’ records. Across America, we’ve all been witnessing school boards gone wild. Why do we put up with it? Electing new school board members is part of the solution, but why is the community so complacent about the emotional and mental harm many public schools are inflicting on the innocent right here and right now?

When the Left wants something, it organizes, propagandizes and antagonizes its way to victory.

The Right scrambles, rambles and fumbles.

As a Christian conservative, it’s beyond frustrating to see how many opportunities we miss to effect change. And Heaven knows we can’t depend on politicians.

What about civil disobedience? What about nonviolent resistance? During the Civil Rights Era, when there were seemingly no means to change things legally, in the immediate, good people engaged in efforts to change hearts. Sit-ins. Boycotts. Freedom rides. Marches. Why does a community, whose hard-earned dollars feed LCPS’ $1.8 billion wasteful budget, sit back and watch public servants (yes, public schools, that’s what you are) flaunt their disdain for law, order and common sense.

Where are the teachers who disagree? (Last count, there were merely 3 LCPS teachers who ever stood up to Policy 8040: Tanner Cross, Kim Wright and Monica Gill.) Where are the administrators with a conscience? Where are the parents? Where are the local business owners? Where are the pastors?

Here in Loudoun County, it seems there’s only one pastor who consistently has his eye on the frequent injustices here, Pastor Gary Hamrick of Cornerstone Chapel. I’m grateful for his heart for Jesus and his heart for the community. He frequently calls believers to action to love and protect our younger generations.

Martin Luther King Jr. called out religious leaders for their silence in the face of racial injustice in his heartbreaking yet hopeful “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” King’s words are just as relevant in today’s situation of public education’s malfeasance:

“We will have to repent in this generation not merely for the hateful words and actions of the bad people but for the appalling silence of the good people. Human progress never rolls in on wheels of inevitability; it comes through the tireless efforts of men willing to be co-workers with God, and without this hard work, time itself becomes an ally of the forces of social stagnation. We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.”

Let’s do right by these wrongfully targeted boys and do something.