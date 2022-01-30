Harsh winter weather puts homeless at risk; how you can help

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

According to recent Census Bureau surveys regarding the impact of COVID-19, more than 3.7 million people reported a form of housing insecurity, stating that they were “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to be evicted from their homes within the next two months. Additionally, an estimated 7.7 million adults reported being behind on their rent (The National Alliance to End Homelessness).



Given these statistics and the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant that’s negatively impacting industries across the board, it’s likely we could see a record number of people living on the streets this winter.

For those experiencing homelessness, living outdoors in the winter leads to extreme health risks, such as hypothermia and frostbite. Not only do people lack the proper housing and medical care, but they lack the simple things we take for granted, like warm clothing and hygiene products. While most of us have a spirit of goodwill toward those less fortunate, with so many people in need, this task can often feel overwhelming. Where does one start? How can we really help?

Sometimes the answer is simple.

I have spent more than three decades working in the inner city with Cru. I’m confronted daily with the needs of those frequently overlooked. One way we meet immediate needs is by handing out homeless care kits — including a blanket, warm gloves, a scarf, socks, toothbrush, soap and a Bible. I keep a set of items in my car, always prepared, knowing that when harsh winter winds whip through the streets these items can be lifesaving.

Other times helping requires action.

One year while we were giving out homeless care kits, Margaret, one of our volunteers, met a man whose feet were cut up and bleeding because he had no shoes. Margaret took him to the hospital, where they diagnosed him with cancer. She soon found out that the man had Alzheimer’s and had been missing for nine years. She helped track down his family and reunite them, staying in connection with them until he died. Because of Margaret’s compassion and spirit of service, she not only changed one homeless person’s life but an entire family. One small action can transform lives.

But often, long-term, systemic solutions require investment — of time and resources. And a commitment to no longer look away from the uncomfortable.

The reasons that a person experiences homelessness are as complex and diverse as the person themselves. Affordable housing and meaningful and sustainable employment are two of the many practical changes we can make to help those in need of a place to call home. Without these two things, the challenge of homelessness will continue to exist.

So, this year, consider the following opportunities for making a difference:

Become a volunteer with an affordable housing organization in your local area.

Lend a hand at an unemployment center to help people find jobs.

Offer your services to an organization that helps people living on the street learn new skills.

Financially support an organization working to serve the healthcare needs of the homeless.

Start a food bank or community pantry in your neighborhood or one in need.

Gather friends and family to make homeless care kits for a local organization.

Donate your time to a local soup kitchen or homeless shelter near you.

Saint Francis of Assisi once said, “For it is in giving that we receive.” What is it that we receive when helping others? From my experience, we receive joy, happiness and peace when we focus on others rather than ourselves. Ultimately, I’d call that a win-win, wouldn’t you?