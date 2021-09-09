How The Christian Post is reaching the unreached in Nigeria and helping believers across the world

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

On the 26th of August, I celebrated one year anniversary with The Christian Post. I organized a prayer meeting with my family, where we express our profound gratitude to God for connecting us with The Christian Post and prayed for the entire CP team. We took the time to reflect on our missionary work before and after our paths crossed with CP.

The differences are stark, and we do not want to take it for granted. There is no doubt that God has used CP to promote our mandate to reach the unreached in Nigeria and helped us to relay the message of the cross to American Christians as well.

We started our ministry in 2007 amidst numerous challenges. We had always felt like quitting our missions work because of persecution, lack of laborers and lack of funds. We prayed fervently for God to raise those who will hold lifelines for us through giving and praying. In August 2020, as I was scrolling through the online page of CP, I noticed the "Submit your article" feature. I pulled out an excerpt from my book The Mystery of the Cross Revealed and submitted it. To my great surprise I got an email from CP requesting for my headshot and bio. Many people have since purchased my book on Amazon after reading my articles, and I officially started my journey into the world of Christian journalism, all thanks to CP.

Every time my op-ed is published, Christians from United States write to me privately to express their gratitude and their thoughts on my op-ed, and how it has impacted their lives. These testimonies and their supports have strengthened me so much. I’ve recently read a comment on my op-ed that gave me hope to continue my work, no matter the challenges. On my op-ed “What the devil is doing to steal our crown of Christian service” someone commented: "Nice article. Even I, a liberal atheist, could understand and appreciate." I never knew that I will ever had another opportunity to minister to an atheist. I have tried doing so in the past but had received heaps of insults. CP has helped me minister to an atheist who understood the message of the cross and the glorious Gospel.

Christian Post has served as a liaison between Afri-mission and Evangelism Network and some mission-minded individuals and organizations in the United States. I received a mail from Pastor Benjamin Faircloth of Ignited Church based in Lavonia, Georgia. He said that he read my article on CP and would love to support our ministry.

In all our mission fields, children roam the village like wild animals. In 2018 we decided to build schools in our mission fields. We started building but could not continue for lack of funds. A donor who read my article on CP helped us to complete our first Orphan and Vulnerable Children School. This project is dear to us because in the 15 communities we evangelized, not a single person has gone to school.

The completion of our first school project is a great milestone in our humanitarian intervention to the unreached. The children are getting ready to start school this month and we are trusting God for provisions for all their needs, and to scale up this project to other communities. Ignited Church supplied furniture for the classrooms, and when bandits attacked our mission fields and displaced our converts, Pastor Benjamin and his flocks were there for us. They sent funds for us to purchase relief materials for all of our displaced members.

The voice which CP gave to me is getting louder every day. One morning I woke up to see a mail from Brother Gary McCants — the host of Challenge of Faith Radio Program on Blog talk Radio, which airs from New York City. He appreciated my articles and requested an interview. After the first interview, I started featuring on his weekly broadcast program, reaching many with the Gospel and encouraging them to be adequately involved in missionary activities. Sister Paxton from Oregon also sent me a mail appreciating my article and requesting that I teach on her Virtual Bible Community phone program. I have volunteered to teach on this platform once a week. All these contacts wouldn't have been possible if CP had not opened a door for me.

In addition to everything else, our Diaspora Mission Project received a boost through Kingdom Missions fund's grant. We trained Diaspora missionaries and deployed them to reach the lost in Abuja and Nasarawa state, using Lee and Nancy Larsen Christian Kindness Template to facilitate the project. Many of the unreached have come to the saving knowledge of Jesus through this project. Our long-term objective is to send them to reach their communities after discipling them.

Please join us as we celebrate The Christian Post for their one year formidable partnership with us in our missionary service. They are not just publishing articles, they are sending missionaries and touching lives. They are an invisible hand that navigates and mobilizes the workforce for the End Time harvest. CP is a ballpoint pen in the hand of God. God bless The Christian Post!