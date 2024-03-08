Home Opinion Imagine Joe Rogan visiting with John the Baptist

Less than 3 years after referring to Christianity as “mythology,” star podcaster Joe Rogan may be changing his tune. He recently made these comments that went viral:

“I think as time rolls on people are going to understand the need to have some sort of divine structure to things, some sort of belief in the sanctity of love and of truth. And a lot of that comes from religion … we need Jesus. I think for real. Like if He came back now, it would be great. Like Jesus, if you’re thinking about coming back, now is a good time.”

I started to wonder: What might John the Baptist say to Joe Rogan in response to those comments? I can imagine the conversation going something like this:

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

John: I was intrigued Joe by what you said the other day about Christ’s return. I appreciated you telling your millions of listeners that we need Jesus, and that this is in fact a real need.

Joe: Thanks John. I said it because I meant it. With all the problems facing us today both individually and collectively, I believe we need Jesus now more than ever.

John: I couldn’t agree with you more Joe. The world seems to be going to Hell in a handbasket. And I am so glad you recognize that Jesus is the only solution. By the way, do you mind if I ask you something?

Joe: Sure, whatever you want.

John: You seem quite sure that Jesus will literally return to Earth one day. Do I understand you correctly?

Joe: Yeah, I really do believe that now. And to tell you the truth, I am very surprised to be at this place in my thinking today. For years I assumed Christianity was simply mythology, but my perspective has changed.

John: I see. But what about the Messiah's first appearance? Have you come to any conclusions about why He came here in the first place?

Joe: I am still working on that one and trying to wrap my mind around it. He sure did a lot of good for a lot of people. You know, He healed the sick and He loved the outcasts of society. That sort of thing. And He didn’t judge people.

John: No doubt about it. But if I may, I would love to share with you a few of the things I announced when I was sent by God to prepare the way for His first coming.

Joe: Sure. Go ahead.

John: I had a simple message Joe: “Make straight the way for the Lord” (John 1:23). In other words, I told people to turn away from anything sinful and prepare their hearts to humbly receive the Messiah. I preached, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is near” (Matthew 3:2).

Joe: How did people seem to respond to it?

John: Some people heeded the message and repented of their sins, while others simply ignored my message or made fun of me. But you know what Joe … that did not discourage me at all because I knew for a fact that Jesus truly is the Messiah and the Savior sent from Heaven. And that's why when I saw Jesus walking in my direction I said, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” (John 1:29).

Joe: Why did you refer to Jesus as a lamb? Because He is the Son of God?

John: You see Joe, when Jesus was born in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago, He began fulfilling the Old Testament prophecies that had been written about the coming Messiah. And the animal sacrifices that had been performed by God’s people for centuries were no longer necessary. The ultimate sacrifice was Jesus, the Lamb of God, dying on the cross for our sins. Anyone can be forgiven today by turning to Christ and receiving Him as their Savior. It’s just like Jesus said: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).

Joe: I am familiar with that verse.

John: I am not surprised because it is actually the most popular passage in the Bible. And what is especially powerful Joe is that you can put your own name into that verse, like this: God so loved Joe, that He gave His one and only Son, so that if Joe believes in Jesus, Joe will not perish, but Joe will have everlasting life.

Joe: Sounds like a good deal to me.

John: Definitely. And you know what else?

Joe: What’s that?

John: The message of John 3:16, the good news of the Gospel, it is for real. It is just like what you said regarding Jesus returning to Earth. It is real, not make-believe.

Joe: It certainly gives me a lot to think about. Thanks for sharing that with me John.

John: My pleasure Joe.

Joe: I do have one more question though. I realize that you are in Heaven now John, but would you mind telling me how your life on Earth ended?

John: I was actually executed by beheading. It turns out that if you have an influential platform the way I did and you start pointing others to Jesus, some people will hate you because of their hatred for Christ. But don’t worry Joe. I got my head back and I am loving my new digs. And I sure hope to see you here in Paradise one day.

Joe: Wouldn’t that be something.

We will see how Joe Rogan’s thoughts about Christianity evolve, and whether or not he decides to learn more about the Lord and grow in his appreciation for Jesus. With Easter just around the corner, perhaps Joe Rogan will come out of the tomb of unbelief and become a devoted follower of the risen Christ.