Is suicide OK for Christians?

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

During the national shutdown due to COVID-19, in a national survey, 31% of people said they experienced increased anxiety and depression. Nationwide, substance abuse and prescription drug use increased. Death of loved ones, fear of illness, and economic disaster hit us all. What is a Christian supposed to do when overwhelmed by life’s circumstances?

Some Christians just collapse under the weight and even consider suicide. When we’re vulnerable, we’re not vigilant, and it’s easy to slide right into deception. Christians can become deceived about suicide for many reasons. Here are five:

1. Wrong Theology. Christians are deceived to contemplate suicide when they pick a theology based on what makes them feel good. Christians are the people of the one true God, people of faith and power. Theologies that denigrate the power of the Cross are paganism, and they’re being woven into Christianity. We don’t need a way to feel good when scripture tells us we’re the righteousness of God in Christ, a new creation, powerful and mighty because of Christ who lives in us. Understanding that makes you soar.

2. Misunderstood Salvation. Many Christians define their faith as a personal “experience”, basing the work of Christ on how they feel in a certain moment. This is “Churchian” salvation, not “Christian” salvation. Christians have a safeguard against suicide because we are powerful and know where our power comes from. We test the spirits we’re listening to because God is greater in us than those lying spirits in the world (1 John 4:4). We find that Christ living in us is powerful enough to help us get back up again (Colossians 2:9).

3. Blasphemy. Christians are deceived into suicide because they listen to blasphemy. A young pastor committed suicide and said Jesus wasn’t really “the way” for him. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). But he listened to a lying voice, that said Jesus wasn’t “the way” for him. In Jesus, there is always a “way” for everyone because Jesus is the “way.” It is folly to call Jesus a liar, then take your life, and expect to meet Him the very next second.

4. Hurt Feelings. Like all people, Christians can feel hurt, not realizing that Satan thrives on hurt feelings. Saul committed suicide because he couldn’t deal with the pain of being a rejected king, rejected leader. Judas was overcome with guilt for betraying the Messiah. Jesus made a way for all of that. He paid for our guilt, disappointments, and rejection. God is saying to each of us, “You got another side to you, get out and go!”

5. Death Worship. Suicide, karma, reincarnation, all are fallen gods, false deities, devils, spirits of death that were worshiped in ancient rituals. Jesus wiped out those gods. He “despoiled principalities and powers, and made a show of them openly, triumphing over them in it” (Colossians 2:15). Jesus is the Prince of Life. Satan is the prince of the dead. People blame God for suicide but they’re blaming the wrong god. It’s wrong to allow a fallen spirit that God has already cursed to define a Christian’s experience.

All the earth and everything in it will experience death. Jesus came to earth to bring His people from death into life. Jesus bought us out of death. “In Him is life” (John 1:4). He brought “life and immortality to light” (2 Timothy 1:10).

God gave his Son Jesus as the Prince of Life to save people. God said, “nobody will snatch you out of my hands,” and that means we can’t snatch ourselves, either (John 10:28-30).

We reign as God’s people when we take on the good, the bad, and the ugly, serving God with boldness and assuredness regardless of the circumstances. But many talk about suicide as if it were a survival technique. They think they’re protecting “self” even though they’re deceived into not protecting their own body or heart. Suicide is a heinous anti-Christ action, and 100 percent selfish.

We can stop suicide by dealing with the bitterness of the heart (Proverbs 14:10). Passing that trial brings us into triumph (Hebrews 10:35). When we allow Jesus fully into our heart, the joy of the Lord becomes our strength (Nehemiah 8:10). We put on a robe of righteousness (Isaiah 61:10). We let him fill our heart with gladness (Psalm 4:7). Even in hardship, Paul wrote, “I think myself happy” (Acts 26:2).

Between our heart and our mouth is our mind. The mortality of our soul is always attempting to disintegrate Christ’s truth in us. The enemy uses tactics to bring us down, but we demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God (2 Corinthians 10:5).

We take charge of our minds to conform them to Christ Jesus (Philippians 2:5, Ephesians 4:23). If our mind fills with anxiety, we tell it to “be anxious for nothing” (Philippians 4:6). We shut our mouths about our lives as they are right now, hold onto Scripture, and speak what God’s Word says. We feast on Scripture every day like food.

If you struggle with suicidal thoughts, the good news is that the Spirit of life is like a generator for you. Let your soul receive the forceful solid energy from the Spirit of Christ within you. When you stand, you will always outlast the enemy. The Holy Ghost will breathe new life into you again. You can face anything that comes against you with force and power, more than a conqueror through Christ who loves you and gave Himself for you (Romans 8:37-39).