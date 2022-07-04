It’s a great day to be black in America

Why are woke white people always trying to convince blacks and other minorities that the American system is rigged against us and forces driven by white privilege will never let us excel?

In a recent commencement address, Carol Strohecker, dean of the University of Minnesota’s College of Design, perpetuated that narrative by saying anti-black racism killed Minnesotans like George Floyd and Amir Locke and countless other black Americans across our nation.

Strohecker is another liberal in the woke mob, trying to convince black people, like me, that America is racist, and we are oppressed.

No matter how hard white liberals try to convince me I am a victim, I’m not buying it.

It’s a great day to be black in America.

Black Americans and other people of color have more opportunities than ever before in the history of our country.

Contrary to what we hear, I am less likely to be prosecuted for crime. My kids can get into college with about 200 fewer points on their SAT than their white counterparts and 500 fewer points than Asians. In some schools, black students are graded on a “race curve.” The “race curve” exempts black students from penalty if assignments are late, they misbehave, or skip class.

A survey by Intelligent.com found that 34% of white students applying to college lied on their applications claiming minority status to either improve their chances of acceptance or to get minority-designated financial aid. There’s a reason Elizabeth Warren wants to be Native American.

With the media and white liberals constantly trying to convince me America is racist at its core, how can I audaciously claim it’s a great day to be black in America?

Here’s why: I was raised by a black man who was born in the Jim Crow South. He never used race as an excuse not to excel in academics, work ethic, or job performance. He grew up drinking out of “colored” water fountains and using “colored” restrooms. He was forced to sit in the back of the bus or not sit at all if seats were unavailable in the “colored” section — even if there were empty seats in the white section. He was in one of the last all-black Buffalo Soldier units before President Truman desegregated the Army in 1948. He would’ve loved to have grown up in the America I grew up in.

Let me say right up front: I’m not denying our past or saying racism doesn’t exist in our country today.

But to say the American systems are rigged against blacks, all white people are racist, or the promise of America is a lie or was only intended for a select few is at first glance an exaggeration and upon closer examination a complete deception.

America’s not perfect by any means. Show me a country that is. But when she sees wrongs, she rights them. No other country has gone to war to free its slaves.

Black people are being duped and well-meaning, well-intentioned white people are perpetuating a victimhood narrative in the black community.

We live in the least racist time in our country’s history but are more racially divided than ever before.

Why do I say it’s a great day to be black in America while others weave tales of systemically-racist woes?

The progressive-promoted narrative works.

Progressives focus on the tragedy of slavery instead of the triumphs of the present day. The media highlight a history of oppression and continually point to race as the reason for economic, social and education disparities between blacks and whites.

Race works.

Blaming the problems in the black community on anything other than race might call attention to failed policies or politicians who have gotten wealthy at the expense of those they serve. Black Americans might start reconsidering detrimental behaviors, starting with fatherless homes.

If we shift the focus from race, we are in danger of black communities placing an emphasis on rebuilding institutions like churches, families, and schools that provide a safety net for our children and place a priority on getting fathers back in the homes.

Black people might realize the devastation caused by the introduction of social welfare programs to our communities in the 1960s. They might uncover the statistics highlighting the decline of two-parent families in the black community and understand that almost 80% of our children today are born into fatherless homes.

If we stop believing all disparities are due to racism, people might weigh choices instead of believing group dynamics are inescapable as we are taught by CRT. If we reinforce marriage, little black girls might believe they are valued and invert the unwed birthrate from 80% to less than 20%.

Black Americans might realize that true African Americans — Nigerians, Liberians — immigrate to America because they see opportunity, not oppression. Nigerian immigrants have a higher average household income than white Americans.

If we take the focus off race, black people might be able to comprehend why I say it’s a great day to be black in America.

Our issues can only be solved by the hands and hearts of our people. Are the disparities because of race or choices? One we can change; the other we cannot.

Despite the constant drone of racism, I’d rather be black in America today than at any other time in history.

This article first appeared in Alpha News.