Let's meditate on the mysteries of the cross this Easter

Another Easter has come! Praise God that Christ was crucified, and His blood was shed for the remission of our sins. This was made possible through the cross which is the emblem of shame and suffering. There is no Christianity without the cross.

The Apostle Paul received this revelation, and it is also available to every believer that is willing to have it (Romans 16:25, Colossians 1:26 ). This revelation made Paul know no other brand of Christianity except Christ and Him crucified (1 Corinthians 2:2). The power of God was released upon him, and the glory and hidden beauty which is made manifest in Christian suffering and persecution became evidenced in his life.

I urge all of us this day to pray for the revelation of the mystery of the cross. We can only appreciate what Christ did for us on the cross through this revelation: “For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God” (1Corinthians 1:18). There are so many benefits in embracing the cross. Understanding the mystery of the cross helps us to grow spiritually and discover the hidden joy when persecuted. It crucifies our flesh and helps us live sacrificially to God’s glory. It helps us to learn how to be abased and be abound and makes us count it joy to deny ourselves, take up our cross and follow Christ faithfully.

This mystery cannot be taught by theologians and pastors, it can only be revealed by the Holy Spirit. It is beyond mental comprehension because it is spiritually discerned. The cross-less brand of Christianity is sadly gaining ground among churches today. If we do not intercede for Christians to be delivered from this, many of us will be swallowed by the doctrine of this false gospel, which I am convinced is an ideology from the pit of Hell.

For lack of the revelation of the mystery of the cross, many preachers are deceiving and are being deceived. Let us avail ourselves of the opportunity that Easter offers to soberly reflect on what it means to be a true Christian.

Let us pray for a true revival in our lifetime. It is the god of this world that has blinded the eyes of false teachers and false converts. Just like Christ prayed for those who crucified Him, these enemies of His cross need our prayers too. May all come to a full knowledge of our Lord Jesus and His sacrificial love for us.