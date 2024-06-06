Home Opinion ‘Love is Love?’ 3 reasons to rethink the mantra

June has become a month of recognition and celebration of LGBT+ people. During this month, a constant mantra you will inevitably hear and see is “Love is Love.” This mantra is used within the LGBT+ community to advocate for the acceptance of all forms of love, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. It’s a powerful statement that resonates with many, but it also raises important questions for Christians striving to live according to biblical teaching.

What does "Love is Love" really mean, and how should Christians think about it? Are we called to support what this mantra stands for, or is there a different perspective we should consider?

The concept of love holds undeniable beauty and power, yet the phrase "Love is Love" should not be unquestioningly embraced without careful consideration of its implications and potential conflicts with God's definition of love and His intentions for relationships and human sexuality. When examined through the lens of biblical truth, this mantra reveals flaws that require thoughtful addressing from Christians.

1.‘Love is Love’ promotes unbiblical definitions of love

It is important to understand that disagreeing with the widely promoted slogan "Love is Love" does not mean spreading hate. Rather, it indicates a disagreement with a vague and inadequately defined statement or belief. Because "Love is Love" is open to interpretation, it can convey different meanings to different groups of people.

The article "Love is Love: LGBT Pride Month and the Christian’s Response" on the Rebelution website provides insight into the danger of using a vague definition of love.

Love is often defined today as “an intense feeling of deep affection.” According to this definition, love wavers depending on how one feels from moment to moment. Love is subjective, meaning that it changes based on the individual. One may love someone of the opposite sex, while another may love someone of the same sex. There are no absolute standards to guide how we feel. Love differs from person to person.

In essence, "Love is Love" reduces love to a subjective sentiment and can, therefore, be all things to all people.

So, the first thing to ask an LGBT+ person is what love is.

You are not trying to understand what love means to them. Instead, you are trying to establish a universally accepted definition of love that applies to both you and them. This is important so that you can find common ground with LGBT+ people on love and how we experience different aspects of love with different people, depending on our relationship with them.

The Apostle John clearly explains what love is:

“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love. In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him. In this is love, not that we have loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us and his love is perfected in us” (1 John 4:7-12).

It is important to recognize that the concept of love originates from God, who is the ultimate source of love. He is not only the originator but also the author and giver of love. Without God, we would not be able to comprehend or express love. This is because God is love, and everything we understand about love stems from His nature.

True biblical love is not solely based on emotions or physical attraction. It is a sacrificial commitment that reflects God's love for humanity. In the pages of Scripture, we learn that love (often translated from the Greek word "agape") is more than just an emotion - it is a deliberate choice to act in the best interests of another, even when it's difficult (see 1 Corinthians 13:4-7). As Paul states in Romans 13:8-10, love is the fulfillment of the Law.

2. ‘Love is Love’ discards God's design for sexuality

Scripture is clear in its teachings on marriage, gender, and sexual intimacy. We are called to love all people with the unconditional love of Christ, but we must also uphold the sanctity of God's Word and the principles it establishes.

The Bible teaches that God designed sexuality to be expressed within the covenant of marriage between one man and one woman. This design is rooted in the belief that romantic and sexual intimacy is a sacred and exclusive bond meant for the marital relationship. However, the popular phrase "Love is Love" challenges and undermines God’s divine design by suggesting that all romantic relationships are equally valid, regardless of the gender or marital status of the partners involved.

3. ‘Love is Love’ disregards the reality of sin

The Bible emphasizes that every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation, is a sinner in need of God's grace. It is important to recognize that the widely popularized "Love is Love" mantra overlooks the fact that we all have moral shortcomings and need to seek forgiveness. The Bible tells us that to truly experience love, we must humbly acknowledge our need for God's grace and guidance.

As devoted followers of Christ, we have a profound opportunity to embody God's love and extend empathy and understanding to those wrestling with issues of identity and relationships. This is a chance for us to truly live out our faith and offer meaningful support to others in their journey to learn and experience God's love.