Money as a soul concern

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

“Those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many foolish and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction.” — I Timothy 6:9

One of the most revealing areas of life is how we handle money. If we think it’s all ours, we approach it differently than if we realize God owns everything and we’re merely stewards of the riches He has allowed us to earn.

The Scriptures contain more than 2,300 verses referencing money, far more even than the topic of faith (600 verses). Jesus devoted more than 15% of his recorded words to this subject. How we handle money reflects what we really believe. As Jesus said: “But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal; for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” — Matthew 6:20-21

A fair reading of Jesus’ comments shows He neither recommended asceticism (complete rejection of the material world) nor the opposite error, materialism (a preoccupation with wealth, sensations and material things). The Apostle Paul criticized asceticism this way: “For everything created by God is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving, for it is made holy by the word of God and prayer.” — 1 Timothy 4:4,5

Honest work is not only honorable, but as we are told in the Book of Proverbs, integral to one’s well-being: “Prepare your outside work, make it fit for yourself in the field; and afterward build your house.” — Proverbs 24:27

On the other side of the coin, Jesus warned against materialism in any form and in any era: “Beware and be on your guard against every form of greed; for not even when one has an abundance does his life consist of his possessions.” — Luke 12:15

Jesus also made it clear that material wealth can become an idol in itself and prevent people from seeking the most considerable wealth of all — a deep relationship with a loving God: “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God.” — Mark 10:25

The problem is not money, but the love of money, as the apostle Paul noted famously in 1 Timothy: “For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evils. It is through this craving that some have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many pangs.” — 1 Timothy 6:10

A Barna Group study found that the richer people get, the less likely they are to commit to following Jesus. “Those making more than $100K per year are significantly less likely (53%) to have made such a commitment than those making between $50K and $100K (63%) or those making less than $50K (65%),” the researchers found.

It’s not better to be materially poor or wrong to be rich. Many Bible verses instruct about diligently earning a living and investing to increase one’s wealth. Without at least some wealth, we could not care for our families and give to the church and to those in need. Properly understood, the more we make, the more we can bless others.