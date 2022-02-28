Narrow is the way

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Fear and death have been living, rent-free, in the minds of America for years now. Propaganda fueled mass hysteria has reshaped our lives.

Fearmongering has turned a nation once so proud that it bordered on arrogance into a spineless, compliant society in desperate need of hope. Though it has reached a pinnacle only recently, this plight of man isn't new. Current events have merely highlighted the root of America's struggle. She has forgotten the reason for which we gained our independence. She has left her first love.

God is no longer synonymous with Jesus Christ. Instead of the Judeo-Christian principles on which our once great nation was founded, America has cowered to the call of the globalist elite, pushing for a one-world religion. Stating that Jesus Christ is the only true God is now viewed as hate speech as there are many world religions and we need to remain inclusive.

According to a Probe Religious Views study, in 2020, roughly 40% of born-again Christians disagreed that Muhammad, Buddha and Jesus are all valid ways to get to Heaven. Conversely, that would mean that approximately 60% of Christians believe that Jesus is not the only way to Heaven. What an incriminating indictment on the Church.

In John 14:5, Thomas asked Jesus how we can know the way. The next verse gives us the only answer we will ever need: "Jesus answered, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." This is, quite simply, the foundation of Christianity. God sent His only son to a sinner's cross, though sinless Himself, to die for lost humanity so we could have everlasting life with Him.

When did that stop being enough? How has the Church strayed so far from the truth of His word? Instead of the church influencing the world, the world has infiltrated the church.

Due to the much-maligned 'cancel culture' of our day, we have become petrified to speak our own minds, much less talk to anyone about the Lord. Matthew 28:18-20 gives us the words of Jesus: "All authority in heaven and on the earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age." This is what we as followers of Christ are called to do.

I recently reviewed a study conducted by Lifeway Research. Sixty percent of participants said their Christian friends rarely talk about their faith. In that same study, 66% said they are open to having a conversation about faith with a friend. Forty percent also said that they wouldn't think about their faith on their own if a friend didn't bring it up. More shocking to me was the 34% who believe that they will make it to Heaven simply by being a good person. Clearly, we are failing to complete the Great Commission.

We must do better, Church.

In Jesus, we have the cure for the ills of humanity. If you had the cure for cancer in your hand, wouldn't you fight to ensure that every single patient received it? You wouldn't worry if you were imposing upon them or possibly offending them. You'd beg and plead for them to receive the life-saving treatment.

When we tell others that Jesus loves them so much that He died for their sins and they need only to receive Him, it is a loving kindness! Their course of eternity could be altered. We must reject the notion that telling biblical truth is hateful and offensive.

The fact of the matter is that you must be born again. In John 3:3, Jesus tells us, "very truly I tell you, no one can see the Kingdom of God unless they are born again." As difficult as it is for our earthly mind to process, being a good person is, frankly, not enough. We must recognize that we are sinners in need of a savior. Heaven is not promised based on the actions of any man.

Ephesians 2:8-9 explains this concept: "For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast."

Accepting Christ as your personal Savior requires admittance and repentance of sin and living according to His word. By comparing themselves to the world's standards, many believe they are safe because they don't live as the world. However, we are not called to the world's standards. We are to follow Jesus and Jesus only.

Matthew 7:13-14 says: "Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it."

We can look around us, observing the dismal state of the world, and ascertain that Christ's return is imminent. We are running out of time here on this Earth. We need to love our people well and that means telling them the truth. Heaven waits for the believer and Hell is the destination for those who reject the gift of eternal salvation. Do not buy the lies of the enemy and find yourself on the broad way. Life is found in Jesus. There is no other truth more loving than Him.