Home Opinion Negotiations with Iran betray both Iran and America

As an Iranian-born Christian who survived the brutality of Iran’s Evin Prison because of my faith, I’ve witnessed and suffered the Islamic regime’s cruelty firsthand. So, when I hear about the United States negotiating with Iran’s Islamic leaders, my heart aches for both my homeland and my adopted country, America. Negotiation with this regime is not just futile — it’s dangerous.

I’ve seen their deception up close. In 2009, I was arrested because of my Christian faith. They tortured me and my cellmates and executed my best friend. For over four decades, the Islamic Republic has proven that it cannot be trusted. They are the largest global funder of terrorism, and openly buttresses and finances terrorist organizations like Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and more.

Some argue that diplomacy saves American lives and resources, avoiding costly conflicts. But this ignores reality. Appeasement emboldens Iran. When the U.S. eased sanctions, Iran didn’t moderate — it funneled billions into Syria’s war, Yemen’s chaos, and terrorist proxies targeting America and its allies. The regime’s ballistic missile program grew, threatening Israel, global shipping, and beyond. Negotiation doesn’t de-escalate; it escalates, tying America’s hands while Iran grows stronger. A stronger Iran means a greater threat to U.S. security — whether through terrorism, cyberattacks, or, God forbid, nuclear weapons. Protecting American interests means recognizing that a regime built on anti-Americanism can never be a partner.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

I understand the “America First” instinct to avoid foreign entanglements. Many who wave this banner argue that maximum pressure — crippling sanctions, military deterrence, and diplomatic isolation — drains U.S. resources or risks war. But they’re wrong. Maximum pressure isn’t reckless; it’s strategic. It’s essential. It’s the only language the Iranian regime understands. When President Trump withdrew from the 2015 JCOPA nuclear deal and imposed harsh sanctions, Iran’s economy buckled. Protests erupted across the country — not just for bread, but for freedom. The regime’s grip weakened, exposing its fragility.

Today, with the Islamic regime’s air defenses crippled, it’s critical to finish the job, for America’s interests and for the world. Maximum pressure doesn’t just protect America; it empowers Iranians to demand change. To abandon it now, as some America First voices suggest, snatches hope from the Iranian people, and security from the U.S. and the world.

Regime change is not a fantasy, it’s a necessity. The Islamic Republic is not Iran. It’s a cancer on a nation of 85 million people who yearn for dignity and democracy. I’ve met countless Iranians, from taxi drivers to students, who despise the mullahs. The 2022 uprising, sparked by Mahsa Amini’s murder, showed the world their courage. Women burned hijabs; men faced bullets. They weren’t begging for reform — they were demanding change. Supporting their fight isn’t meddling; it’s justice.

Some fear that regime change might lead to chaos, pointing to Iraq or Libya. But Iran is different. It has a rich history, a strong national identity, and a population educated, ready, and begging for self-governance. The U.S. doesn’t need to invade — it needs to amplify Iranian voices. Sanctions can starve the regime’s coffers. Cyber tools can disrupt their propaganda. Diplomatic support can legitimize the opposition. And yes, the U.S. must empower and partner with its allies to do so, foremost Israel which is in the ayatollah’s crosshairs. America must lead by isolating the regime, not legitimizing it with negotiation.

Iranians dream of a free Iran where one can worship as they wish, where women walk unveiled without threats of arrest and torture, and where children aren’t indoctrinated to hate. But Iranians are fearful that the negotiations will betray them, again, as was done by Presidents Obama and Biden. If it’s true that negotiations will only limit Iranian uranium enrichment rather than eliminating every element of the Iranian nuclear program and leave the regime in place not just to continue to lie and take advantage of western naiveté, but to rebuild and continue to oppress them, it will be a disastrous failure. A democratic Iran would be an essential partner against extremism, a market for trade, and a beacon of stability in the region. Realizing this requires courage, not compromise. Negotiation prolongs the regime’s life and threatens Iranians and the world. Half-measures betray the “America First” promise of strength.

Only maximum pressure, sustained and unrelenting, can pave the way for regime change.

The Iranian economy is crumbling, and the Supreme Leader is old and ill. The time is now to end the evil ayatollah’s regime, restore Iran to its people, and keep America and the world safe.

I’ve seen the cost of tyranny in Evin Prison. America needs to stand with Iran’s people, not their oppressors. End the illusion of diplomacy. Embrace the power of pressure. Together, we can topple a regime and build a future where Iran and America thrive as friends, not enemies.