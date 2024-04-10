Home Opinion New 'X' gender in US citizenship form is a sad farce

There’s an old adage amongst trial lawyers that goes something like this: “If the law is on your side, beat on the law. If the facts are on your side, beat on the facts. If neither is on your side, beat on the table!” While that mode of operation may, or may not, work well in the courtroom, the concept has nevertheless reared its head in other areas of our life.



The latest rendition of this thought process occurred recently when the administration of Mr. Biden decided that it was a good idea to allow immigrants applying for benefits to select “X” as their gender instead of male or female. Since it is impossible to verify through supporting documentation something that does not exist in reality, they of course do not have to provide any corroborating evidence to assure the authorities of their gender. According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, “Adding a third gender option helps ensure the accuracy of secure identity documents and biographical data, as well as external stakeholders and individual benefit requestors.” Whatever the motivation behind this new designation, the efforts of these misguided individuals are nothing new. The problem is, though, that the full faith and credit of the United States Government is being placed behind the furtherance of this sad and idiotic farce.

As American citizens, we have continuously been told in recent days to follow the science, especially in regard to COVID-19, which brought about social distancing, closed schools and businesses, and dubious attempts at what some have referred to as vaccinations. Who could soon forget the mantra of “two-week pause to stop the spread.” In retrospect, while much of the response to the Covid virus was somewhat questionable, we were told then that any dissonance with the “science” was downright un-American. But now, with the onslaught of gender “confusion,” we are now told to forget what we know to be factual in order to facilitate a small minority’s vivid imagination regarding true reality. Any scientist worth his or her salt will validate what “we have known since the memory of man runneth not to the contrary.” There are only two kinds of people born into this world: those that produce sperm and those that produce eggs. Those facts are not dependent on how anyone might feel today or at any other point in his or her life. Despite any strained efforts to change that fact, a male cannot become female, nor can a female become a male. It is time that we just “followed the science” in regard to gender and stopped feeding the pitfalls of feelings which are the offspring of our misapplied and frail human thought processes.

In other words, maybe it is time America just stopped beating on the table. If our so-called leaders would simply back away from the ledge of this frenzied whirling dervish mentality of farcical excuses for immorality, they could perhaps gather what was left of their ability to reason and lift the fog long enough to see how ridiculous this position has become. Of course, the problem is that American culture, including our government, no longer seems to give a twit about the morality ordained by God himself. G. K. Chesterton was once reported to have said, “It’s the first effect of not believing in God that you lose your common sense.” As the people of this nation have drifted from God, we have begun to erase the plumbline of God that held us together for lo these many years. The glue of this nation no longer holds, causing us to fall apart at the seams as a result, and any common sense that once may have existed in this nation has “left the building.”

As we have just celebrated Easter with all of its meaning, we at Southern Evangelical Seminary hold to the truth that Jesus, God’s only Son, willingly offered Himself as a sacrifice not for the righteous, but for sinners just like our transgender friends, and also just like me. Pastor Sinclair Ferguson summed up this greatest phenomenon when he said, “It is misleading to say that God accepts us the way we are. Rather, He accepts us despite the way we are. He receives us only in Christ and for Christ’s sake. Nor does He mean to leave us the way he found us. But to transform us into the likeness of His Son.”



With this in mind, I must hasten to say here that deviant sexual activity of any kind is not an unpardonable sin. In fact, it is no greater than sins committed by me or any other believer. But 1 John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins, He [God] is faithful and just and will forgive our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” Regardless, if the culture around us is “losing its head” over some new fanciful fad of self-worship, Southern Evangelical Seminary will be found standing steadfast in the truth, the only real truth that matters, the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Ultimately, if America is to survive, we must, as a nation, turn away from the absurdities of a make-believe world of sin and depredation and once again embrace the God line of morality that once existed in the hearts of our people.