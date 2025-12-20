Home Opinion No, feminism isn't fixed by repealing the 19th Amendment

Recent nationwide gubernatorial and mayoral elections were a resounding success for Democrats (and one very notable Socialist). Exit polling reveals a concerning statistic: young women overwhelmingly voted blue —“Hot Girls for Mamdani,” anyone?

Here are the numbers: In New York City, 81% of women aged 18-29 voted for Mayor-elect Mamdani; in Virginia, 78% voted for the gubernatorial victor, Abigail Spanberger; and in New Jersey, 80% voted for Governor-elect Sherrill.

In each race, young women were the statistical outliers. That is a problem. Chatter on X is running in circles to find a solution, and some suggest repealing the 19th Amendment, the 1920 Constitutional change that granted suffrage to women.

Pastor Dale Partridge tweeted: “If America can overturn Roe v. Wade, we can repeal the 19th Amendment.” This tweet followed Partridge’s viral video claiming that the moral atrocities America faces—abortion, transgenderism, open borders, and gay marriage—were ushered into existence by women.

To be candid, I would be willing to surrender my suffrage if it meant that babies would not be murdered and children would not be mutilated. But Partridge may be interested to discover that Roe v. Wade was decided by an entirely male Supreme Court bench, and that conservative women — Nellie Gray, Marjorie Dannenfelser, Lynn Fitch, Kristin Hawkins, Penny Nance, and Charmaine Yoest, to name a few — pulled significant weight in the overturn of Roe v. Wade. He may also note that the architects of modern gender ideology — Alfred Kinsey and John Money — were men. Men and women alike are complicit in the rise of feminist rot, and both have played a role in fighting it.

Nowhere in the Bible does God forbid a woman, on account of her being a woman, from participating in the command to be salt and light. The Lord has used women to proclaim His truth to every generation: Deborah, to a nation; Esther, to a King; Mary Magdalene, to Christ’s disciples; and Lydia, to her church.

What’s more, child sacrifice is not a 20th-century invention — neither is homosexuality. That should not be news; the ancients sacrificed babies to Molech, and God pummeled the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah for their sexual immorality.

So, while I am likewise concerned about young women’s poor voting patterns, Partridge’s proposal is lazy, provocative, and politically illiterate. Repealing the 19th Amendment would require a two-thirds supermajority vote in both chambers of Congress and ratification by three-fourths of the state delegations. That is a political impossibility.

It will take more than repeatedly tweeting “Repeal the 19th” to beat back feminism, abortion, gender ideology, and leftist extremism. No constitutional amendment will convince young women that Marxism is satanic, biological sex is immutable and unchangeable, unborn life is worthy of protection, marriage between one man and one woman is sacred, Christlike male headship in the home and in the Church is right, and that it is a holy calling to keep a home and raise children to know and love the Lord.

Simply revoking women’s suffrage is not a real solution to feminist problems—we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against “spiritual forces of evil” (Ephesians 6:12)—but even if it were an adequate solution, it is a politically unattainable one.

Instead, our solution must be just as culturally comprehensive and spiritually deep as the decades-long feminist campaign. Our voting booth problem is a spiritual one. A united body of Christ and a decided effort to disciple and engage young women is a good start — that includes allowing conservative women to vote, speak, lead, act, and voice public dissent to feminism.

In 1978, Beverly LaHaye, a timid pastor’s wife, was watching TV when feminist figurehead Betty Friedan suggested in an interview that she spoke for “all the women of America.” LaHaye took up the task of answering, “No, you don’t.” In just a few years, she rallied over half a million conservative women of faith, united in one conviction: “The feminists do not represent all women of America.” Half a century later, LaHaye’s Concerned Women for America (CWA) remains as a remnant of faithful, conservative women of all ages.

Beverly LaHaye wrote in her 1984 groundbreaking work, Who But a Woman? “I sincerely believe that God is calling the Christian women of America to draw together in a spirit of unity and purpose to protect the rights of family. Who but a woman is as deeply concerned about her children and her home? Who but a woman has the time, the intuition, and the drive to restore our nation?”

Christians: may we be, and may we encourage, that kind of woman, and may we not parrot futile calls to “repeal the 19th Amendment.”