Home Opinion Oct. 7: What I experienced 1 year ago in Israel

That day, October 7, 2023, was terrifying. Nothing in my life could have ever prepared me for what happened, and for what would come in the following year, much less that we are still at war. I woke up, along with my wife and kids, to an air raid siren about 50 yards outside our bedroom window. Especially if you’re sleeping, the sound is particularly piercing, loud, and jarring. That would be the first of four times we were sent to our bomb shelter that morning, as we heard the booms of rockets being intercepted literally overhead.

In the early hours, I lay there, half-awake, half-asleep, hearing the booms and trying to make sense of what was happening. It wasn’t a dream. It was the sound of rockets exploding over Jerusalem, 10-20 km (6 to 12 miles) away. As an Orthodox Jew, I didn't check the news because it was Shabbat, our day of rest. We didn't fully comprehend the danger we were in, waiting each time in the darkness of our bomb shelter, listening to the terrifying sounds outside.

My youngest son, tired of the repeated alarms, decided to sleep in his brother’s bed to avoid being woken up again. Such is the reality of life in Israel — a reality where our children learn to adapt to the threat of rockets and the uncertainty of life. Psalm 91:1 reminds us, “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” Despite the terror and uncertainty, I found comfort in the belief that even during war, God was with us, providing protection.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Later that day, around 4:00 pm, my oldest son informed us that he had been called up to his reservist combat unit. My wife and I scurried to help him gather his gear. Within ten minutes, he was gone, driving off to an unknown fate. It was only then that it began to sink in — something serious was happening. My heart sank, filled with fear for my son. As he left, I thought of the words from Psalm 121:8, “The Lord shall guard your going out and your coming in from this time forth and forever.” I whispered a prayer, hoping that God would keep him safe.

As the days passed, we learned the horrifying truth: More than 1,200 people were killed, over 250 taken hostage, and the unimaginable brutality that the terrorists inflicted on men, women, and children. In the days and weeks that followed, the stories of unspeakable atrocities painted a picture of evil that seemed incomprehensible. Even now, it’s hard to fathom how such darkness could manifest in our world.

My son, who had been married just three months, spent the next four months in combat, often in Gaza. It took him months after his discharge to share what he experienced. Each time he went into Gaza, he would text us beforehand, using a shorthand that meant he wouldn’t have access to his phone for a while. The relief I felt each time he emerged safely was indescribable. In those moments, I found comfort in the words of Isaiah 26:3, “You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in You.”

During these months, I rarely left the house. I needed to be there in case the dreaded “knock on the door” came — the knock that no parent ever wants to receive. It was important for me to be by my wife's side, to support her in case of the worst. This war has taught us all the value of unity, of being there for one another in times of fear and uncertainty.

The suffering and loss have been immense, but through it all, I have seen the resilience and strength of our people. In Isaiah 40:31, we are reminded, “But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” This verse captures the spirit of Israel — despite everything, we endure. We gather the shattered pieces, support each other, and rebuild.

We spent countless days pitching in to help our daughter and grandchildren, just as grandparents across Israel did. With most of the men called up, young women were left to manage their homes, children, and jobs, all while bearing the heavy weight of worry for their husbands and fathers. One moment that stood out was on Christmas Eve, as I distributed warm winter coats to soldiers in the Golan Heights. One was the rabbi of an artillery unit whose commanding officer had asked 30 minutes earlier where they could get winter coats for their unit: and my daughter and son-in-law’s neighbor.

In this past year, we have been to multiple funerals and houses of mourning. We have witnessed unspeakable pain, yet, as a nation, we have experienced a unity that transcends politics and divisions. It reminds me of the unity described in Ecclesiastes 4:12: “Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.” This strength, born out of adversity, is what binds us together.

On Friday, as a reminder of the ongoing threats we face, Israel took decisive action by targeting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in response to ongoing provocations and threats from the north. This underscores the reality that even as we yearn for peace, we remain vigilant in defending ourselves against those who seek our destruction. In moments like these, we are reminded of the cost of freedom and the constant need to protect our homeland.

As I reflect on the events of October 7 and the year that followed, I find comfort in the ancient promise from Psalm 23:4, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” We may be walking through a dark valley, but we are not alone. God walks with us, offering comfort and strength, guiding us toward a future where peace and hope are possible. And our Christian friends worldwide are an additional comfort beyond words.

Despite the trauma, the war, and the ongoing challenges, we continue to stand as a people, united in our belief that light will overcome even the darkest of times. We hold onto the promise from Isaiah 41:10, “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

One year since that fateful day, we remain in the midst of the trauma, but we also stand firm in our faith, our resilience, and our hope for a better future. We may be shaken, but we are not defeated. And with God’s help, we will find peace, healing, and strength to continue.