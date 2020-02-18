Pro-life activist censored on Facebook

Seth Gruber grew up in the pro-life movement and has been speaking publicly against the tragedy of abortion since he was 19. One of the most effective young advocates on behalf of the prolife movement, he speaks frequently at Christian high schools, churches, and training seminars.

Host of the podcast Un-Aborted!, he was chagrined to discover Facebook removed a YouTube link on February 17th to a recent podcast interview with an abortion survivor, stating in vague terms that he violated their “community standards” by posting the link.

Gruber had recorded the interview with abortion survivor Melissa Ohden in January, while he was at the March for Life in Washington D.C.

“I shared the link to that YouTube clip on my Facebook page and my personal Facebook account,” he says. “Shortly after doing so, Facebook notified me the post on my personal account violated their community standards.”

Facebook never stated which standards he violated. “They removed the post entirely. It is no longer accessible or can be viewed from my personal account.”

“They are feckless cowards. Their justification and wording was along the lines of not wanting to mislead others with incorrect information,” he says.

Gruber has appealed the censorship, but is not optimistic about a reversal.

“This is the same debate that’s been going on for years with this kind of content. It is almost exclusively conservative and pro-life content that is targeted without being told what community standards are being violated.”

