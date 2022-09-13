Queen Elizabeth II was a great evangelist

The whole world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the Christian world celebrates her life as a worthy ambassador of Christ who lived a life of impactful service to God and humanity.

She was a devout Christian, but I was personally unaware of this until her death. As a “Defender of Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England,” she never failed in her duty to defend her faith and the Church.

Many Christian leaders have written wonderful tributes extolling her virtues and faithful service. According to Franklin Graham, “She was a friend to my father, but more importantly, she was a true friend of the Christian faith.” Greg Laurie in his tribute wrote, “Her resilience, her dignity, and her model of quiet faith and piety have been — and will continue to be — an example for so many.” And I also agree. Queen Elizabeth II should be remembered for her boldness in confessing and proclaiming Christ. She was a great evangelist whom many did not recognize.

There was no record of her organizing a city-wide crusade; she was not a televangelist, and I do not know whether she ever preached in a church. But I am convinced that her lifestyle and words of confession must have brought many to the saving knowledge of Christ. It is important to note that not every evangelist is also a preacher. Some evangelists are called by God to preach Christ in the day-to-day.

Have we wondered how many people in the United Kingdom and beyond have come to believe in Christ because of what the Queen of England has said about Him?

Before she was crowned in 1953, she made a request that all should pray for her wisdom and strength to serve God and humanity. “Pray for me … that God may give me wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promises I shall be making, and that I may faithfully serve Him and you, all the days of my life.” She laid a formidable foundation for her throne and passed a message to the world that prayer is essential for any ruling authority.

In our present days when Christians are persecuted, and many are afraid to identify with Christ, Queen Elizabeth never ceased to publicly acknowledge Christ and extoll His virtues. On one occasion she openly preached Christ to the world: “For me, the life of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace is an inspiration and an anchor in my life. A role model of reconciliation and forgiveness. He stretched out His hands in love, acceptance, and healing. Christ's example has taught me to seek to respect all people of whatever faith or none.”

Recently, in her 2020 broadcast on Christmas Eve from Windsor Castle, she said: “We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that even on the darkest nights there is hope in the new dawn. Jesus touched on this with the parable of the Good Samaritan. The man who is robbed and left at the roadside is saved by someone who did not share his religion or culture. This wonderful story of kindness is still as relevant today. Good Samaritans have emerged across society showing care and respect for all, regardless of gender, race or background, reminding us that each one of us is special and equal in the eyes of God.”

A month before her death, she sent a message to Lambeth Conference in London where she said to the Anglican Communion: “Throughout my life, the message and teaching of Christ have been my guide and in them I find hope.” If public opinion poll is conducted to know how many souls have come to Christ and how many Christians’ lives have been transformed through her public witness to the Gospel, I think many of us would be surprised. How I wish every leader who claims to be a Christian would talk about Jesus the way Queen Elizabeth II did.

She has fought a good fight; she has finished the race and has kept the faith. Rest in peace, your majesty. Congratulations as you wait to wear your crown of soul-winning, which the Lord has prepared for you.