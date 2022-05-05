Roe v. Wade and the culture of death v. life

After 63 million abortions in America since Roe v. Wade in 1973, it looks like the most unjust Supreme Court decision in American history will finally be overturned — if the Democrats and abortion activists fail with their intimidation tactics against conservative Supreme Court justices.

Late Monday night, a leaked initial draft majority opinion from Justice Alito on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — a Supreme Court case about the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 2018 pro-life law — revealed that the Supreme Court is set to revoke Roe v. Wade.

The leaked initial draft says: “Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

As Alito suggests in the draft, ending Roe v. Wade won’t make abortion automatically illegal in America. It would give American states the liberty to create their own abortion laws without interference from Roe v. Wade. Meaning, that Republican states would probably introduce laws that would ban abortion and pro-life advocates would be strengthened for a more effective, local approach to banning abortion in Democratic states.

But this is all bittersweet.

This is apparently an unprecedented leak of a draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court. The leak is designed to pressure and intimidate conservative Supreme Court Justices into changing their votes.

Immediately after the news last night, security officials surrounded the Supreme Court building with barricades, and hundreds of abortion activists started protests in front of the building.

And naturally, the Democrats are already advocating for more radical actions in hopes of preserving the most sacred ritual in their leftist religion.

Therefore if you didn’t know already — you’re about to find out that the culture wars are just a proxy war of the spiritual war.

We are not merely protecting babies from abortionists, we are protecting babies from Satan. We are not merely debating abortion with “pro-choice” people, we are defending truth and justice against demonic deception and injustice.

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12).

We are not merely wrestling with abortion activists, leftists, and Democrats — we’re wrestling against even more powerful beings. But praise God, in the same way — Satan isn’t merely wrestling against us, he’s wrestling against an even more powerful being. He’s wrestling against God.

And he’s already lost.

He lost the wrestling match a long time ago. As James White said last night, “The culture of death will scream into the night. But the mortal blow was dealt to it long ago when a large stone first began to roll away from a now empty tomb.”

So Christians, let’s be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. We should put on the whole armour of God, so that we may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.

Let’s commit ourselves to praying that the Supreme Court Justices won’t waver on their plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, please pray for them and please pray for their families. Please pray for wisdom for pro-life politicians and activists. Please pray for repentance and changed minds for pro-abortion justices, politicians, activists, and people considering abortions. Please pray for truth and peace in America. Please pray for repentance for apathetic Christians on abortion.

Please pray that all pre-born babies will finally be rescued from abortion. And please pray that we won’t rest our hopes on sinful judges. Pray that we would rest all of our hopes on the only sinless, unwavering, judge in the world: Jesus Christ.

Originally published at Slow to Write.