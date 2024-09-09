Home Opinion Speak up for your elected officials (in prayer)

Even before widespread social media, there was no shortage of influences vying for teenaged interest. During my high school years, MTV, TRL and Buffy the Vampire Slayer all drew in the younger crowd. However, during school hours there was one television station that held my attention: C-Span, the Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network. As you can imagine, not many young people were crowding around to catch the latest updates of government proceedings in Washington.

One of my teachers, Ms. Terry Richardson, would play the public service channel in class where we heard callers on the program share their thoughts on policy issues. Although I don’t remember most of the issues, I remember the point my teacher made: “if you don’t talk with your legislators, other people will talk for you.”

As most of my teachers throughout my school years would tell you, I was someone who wanted to talk for myself.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

After an internship at the Florida Capitol, I continued working in politics and eventually served as the Chief Legislative Aide for two state senators. I learned the importance of citizens voicing their opinions and helping legislators represent them well.

But here is something my time listening to C-Span would have never taught me. Just like citizens need legislators who will speak out on their behalf, legislators need citizens who will speak up on their behalf — in prayer.

Many of those who serve are citizens just like us — moms, dads, business owners and employees — who have counted the cost of public service and with determined hearts have answered the call. Their heart for service comes with great sacrifice that many don’t see, and the burden they bear is significant.

Serving communities through politics is hard. Many state and local elected are considered part-time, yet they give their all. I saw senators miss their children’s birthdays, their church’s Sunday service and their friends’ weddings because their citizens needed them. Some legislators’ offices receive over 25,000 visitors in a year. These public servants would attend all-day, back-to-back legislative hearings, then travel back to their local communities to serve at the grand opening of a local business or speak at a charity event.

There is a role for us to play in addition to voting and calling our legislators to voice our views. We are called to pray. What does the Bible say about praying for our governmental leaders? In 1 Timothy 2:1-2, we read, “First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way” (ESV).

During my time serving with state legislators, I remember sitting back on difficult days and praising God that there were people praying for me. I felt the burdens of the day lighten and peace pave the way — all because people spoke up on my behalf in prayer. Prayer matters.

Prayer might sound simple — after all, it is just talking. Yet, prayer is potent not because of the power of our speech, but because of the power of the one to Whom we pray. When someone brings a piece of legislation to his or her senator, that proposal is important because the senator can change something. When we take our prayers to God, our prayers are important because our God can change everything.

God is sovereign over all of creation, all-powerful, all-knowing, and outside of time and space. It is more than worth our time to bring our concerns, requests, thanks, praise and worship to Him. He cares.

When I stepped away from serving elected officials, I was encouraged to help launch a prayer initiative, Project K.E.E.P. (Keeping Elected Officials Encouraged through Prayer), which we did as a project of Medi-Share on September 11, 2021. Every day, volunteers pray for elected officials by name. Since its inception, individuals have prayed for 3,426 elected officials, including members of Congress, state legislators and members of the Executive and Judicial branches.

It is our privilege to pray for and encourage those who have chosen to serve at the various levels of government, including — and maybe especially — those with whom we disagree. During this current season, our elected officials are facing difficult and divisive issues where many voices are vying for their attention.

As a former legislative staffer, I thank you for adding a few more names to your prayer time. Your prayers make a difference.