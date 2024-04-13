Home Opinion Spiritual decisions in a digital age

In contemplating the vast expanse of human history and the complex weave of the present, it's intriguing to consider a perspective rooted in Christian theology — that, in a divine sense, the world may indeed revolve around each individual. This is not to indulge in a narcissistic view where one's own desires and needs eclipse all else, but rather to acknowledge a profound spiritual principle: God's personal engagement with every human being, offering a path to salvation and eternal life.

The Book of Daniel, an ancient text filled with prophecy and wisdom, speaks to modern times with startling accuracy. Daniel 12:4 tells of a future where "many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase." This prophecy, viewed through the lens of contemporary achievements, resonates with the rapid advancement of technology and, notably, the development of artificial intelligence (AI). AI's capacity to learn, adapt, and potentially exceed human intelligence seems to align with Daniel's vision of exponential growth in knowledge. Yet, we stand on the brink, barely tasting what AI can achieve as it begins to build upon itself and unlock capabilities we are yet to fully understand.

This technological revolution, however, serves as a backdrop to a deeper, divine narrative. If we entertain the thought that God has orchestrated the world in such a way that each person's experience is uniquely their own — a tailored journey amidst a global stage of 8 billion others — we encounter a breathtaking demonstration of God's omnipotence and personal love for each individual. Every moment, every encounter, every joy, and every trial can be seen as divinely appointed, aimed at drawing each person closer to God, revealing their true nature, and determining their eternal allegiance.

This personalization of the universal is not merely about the choices one faces in a lifetime but the existential decision of whose one is. It transcends mere belief systems to touch the core of identity and purpose. The divine test, then, is not arbitrary but deeply intentional, designed to reveal who we truly are and whom we choose to follow.

From this perspective, the advancements in technology, including AI, are not just milestones of human achievement but signposts on the spiritual journey of humanity. They represent the fulfillment of prophecy, yes, but also serve as tools and trials that can either lead us closer to God or further into self-reliance and pride. The increase in knowledge was predicted not as an end but as a means — an environment conducive to making the ultimate choice.

The concept of God centering the world around each individual might seem overwhelming, akin to claiming that each person is the protagonist of their own divine story. Yet, this is not to inflate ego but to underscore the immense value God places on every soul. It's an invitation to recognize that in the grand narrative of creation, redemption, and salvation, every decision matters, every moment is an opportunity, and every life is a story of potential communion with the Divine. This omnipresence and omniscience might boggle the mind, especially since all the simultaneous experiences still will not violate anyone's free will. It's a testament to God's infinite capacity to be intimately involved in each life. He can simultaneously orchestrate a world that revolves around you, and around everyone else, without contradiction.

Thus, the challenge and the invitation before each person is clear: to choose. In the face of advancing technology, in the rush of daily life, in the quiet moments of contemplation, the question remains — whose will you be? The Christian message offers Jesus Christ as the Savior, the one who conquered death and offers eternal life to those who believe in Him and accept Him into their hearts.

Choosing to follow Christ is not an escape from reality but an engagement with it at the deepest level. It means living not for the transient pleasures of the "flesh" but with an eye towards eternity, acknowledging that while we may enjoy the gifts of life, we are ultimately citizens of another kingdom.

In the end, whether the world revolves around us in a literal or metaphorical sense, the Christian perspective holds that it's our individual choices in this divinely personalized journey that determine our place in eternity. The call to accept Jesus Christ is an invitation to embark on a path of transformation, purpose, and everlasting communion with God. It's a choice of eternal significance, offered to every soul, in every age, until the end of time.

But lest we forget, this game of life is also a game of musical chairs. We know not when the music will stop, and our life will be required of us. So, choose now. I trust you’ll make the wise choice.