The americano gospel vs. the espresso Jesus gospel

Do you like to drink americanos? Do you like to drink espresso? Do you know the difference?

Do you know where the americano gets its name?

The term "caffè americano" specifically is Italian for "American coffee". There is a popular, but unconfirmed, belief that the name has its origins in World War II when American G.I.s in Italy would dilute espresso with hot water to approximate the coffee to which they were accustomed.

The Italians eventually named it “an americano” to poke fun at our American soldiers who couldn’t handle the stronger stuff.

What do we know about the characteristics of an americano? It is less abrasive to the system, it is watered down to your liking, less robust, and does not have as much of an affect or change on your system.

Bill Hull in his book, The Cost of Cheap Grace: Reclaiming the Value of Discipleship, coins the phrase, “The Americana Gospel."

I modified it a bit in a recent sermon to the americano gospel. The americano gospel is a consumer driven (what’s in it for me), family focused (I will do it if it doesn’t interrupt family plans or relationships), and risk averse (I don’t want to do that for fear of what I might lose or cost me).

God wants us to long for more than a “americano” gospel. He wants us to seek out an a robust espresso gospel.

What do we know about espresso? It is stronger – not watered down at all – tastier, and is more abrasive to your system. However, it only takes a little to have a big effect or change you.

The espresso Jesus gospel is other-centered (JOY), focused on Jesus story becoming our story, and it is willing to risk it all to advance the Gospel of Jesus for the glory of Jesus.

Let’s take these two and compare and contrast them.

The americano Gospel says, “What’s in it for me?” vs the espresso Jesus gospel says, live other-centered, “Deny yourself and take up your cross.”

I am afraid we have “watered down” the true Gospel of Jesus Christ for an American version that is not “Christian.” So, I have a question for you.

“How do we live the espresso Jesus gospel vs the americano gospel?”

Matthew 16:24 Then Jesus told his disciples, “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me.

There is an order of priorities by which God calls us to follow in His Kingdom. Look at Matthew 6:33.

Matthew 6:33 But seek FIRST the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.

The souls of humanity must matter to us more than the stuff and the selfish comforts of our lives.

How do you live the espresso Jesus gospel vs the americano gospel?

1. LIVE BY THE JOY ACRONYM.

Jesus First

Others Second

You Last

Say to Jesus, “Who do you want me to be? How do you want me to serve you in this relationship or this situation in my life?”

Say to others, “How can I serve your life for the glory of Jesus and for the good of your life?”

The espresso Jesus gospel says, “I want Jesus story to become my story.”

So, let’s look at a couple of snapshots from Jesus story…

Matthew 12:46 While he (Jesus) was still speaking to the people, behold, his mother and his brothers[a] stood outside, asking to speak to him.[b] 48 But he replied to the man who told him, “Who is my mother, and who are my brothers?” 49 And stretching out his hand toward his disciples, he said, “Here are my mother and my brothers! 50 For whoever does the will of my Father in heaven is my brother and sister and mother.”

I am going to ask you a very difficult question, “Do you love Jesus more than you love anyone else in your life?”

Before you give the church answer, let me tell you a story about my life. When I was 20 years old my mom was killed by a drunk driver. I was very angry at God for letting her die. And what I discovered along the way is that part of the reason why I was angry was not just because my mom was dead but that God had taken the most important relationship out of my life at that time. Let me say it another way, I loved my mom more than I loved God.

God calls us to love HIM more than anyone else in our lives. Look at this passage.

Matthew 10:37 Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.

If I don’t love Jesus more than the people in my life that I love the most, I can’t be Jesus disciple.

How do YOU live the espresso Jesus gospel vs the americano gospel?

2. PRIORITIZE JESUS ABOVE YOUR FAMILY AND SCHEDULE.

Family and your schedule are EXTREMELY important, but not as important as JESUS and His calling on your life. Have you by chance neglected the greatest love of your life for a lesser love?

The americano gospel says, “I should be risk averse.” It says, “I don’t want to do that for fear of what I might lose or cost me.”

The espresso Jesus gospel says, “Risk it ALL to advance the Gospel of Jesus for the glory of Jesus.”

God wants us to risk it ALL for Him for His glory.

He already risked it ALL for us. He has more than demonstrated He is worthy to receive not only our praise but our lives as He desires them to be.

In Isaiah’s day God called the prophet Isaiah, listen to his response to God.

Isaiah 6:8 And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” Then I said, “Here I am! Send me.”

How do YOU live the espresso Jesus gospel vs the americano gospel?

3. SAY YES TO THE RISK.

Where is God asking you to risk? What is God asking you to risk? When will you say, “yes” to God and risk what He is asking you to risk?

I want to challenge you to caffeinate your life with the espresso Jesus gospel!

Jesus died for you.

Will you live for Him?