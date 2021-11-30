The intersection of politics, demons and hate

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

In today’s highly charged and acrimonious political climate, emotions often run high. And in the midst of flaring tempers, the “spiritual forces of evil” (Eph. 6:13) work to instill deep-seated resentment and bitterness within those who leave their heart exposed.

Demons plot against you because they hate you. They want you to experience misery in this life, and excruciating pain in the dreadful prison that lies beyond the grave from which no one ever gets paroled.

On Judgment Day, Jesus will tell some people, “Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.” These people "will go away to eternal punishment” (Matt. 25: 41,46).

Unlike political opponents, evil spirits are unseen. “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms” (Eph. 6:10-12).

These angelic beings were originally created by God as holy angels equipped to worship and serve the Lord. But when Lucifer went rogue, a third of the angels followed his wicked ways and were kicked out of Heaven (Revelation 12:3,4).

Jesus said, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from Heaven” (Luke 10:18). So much for their ill-fated coup attempt. Fallen angels hate the Lord and they hate God’s people. They also despise everything that is holy, pure, and good.

Once when Jesus was about to drive some evil spirits out of two men, the terrified demons shouted: “What do you want with us, Son of God? Have you come here to torture us before the appointed time?” (Matthew 8:29). Fallen angels know that it is just a matter of time before their torture in Hell will commence.

In the meantime, demons work to stir up hostilities and inflame hate within people because they know that hatred leads a person down the highway to Hell. Scripture declares, “If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ yet hates his brother, he is a liar. For anyone who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen” (1 John 4:20).

And while it is always a sin to hate people, it is actually a good thing to hate corrupt policies and practices that harm babies, children, teenagers, or adults. And it is also good to hate harmful ideas, be they theological, ideological, or political. But it is a sin to hate people with whom you disagree politically, ideologically, or theologically.

“Anyone who hates his brother is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life in him” (1 John 3:15).

How can a person avoid becoming a casualty at the intersection of politics, demons, and hate? Scripture guides us to a place of safety for our souls.

“Above all else, guard your heart” (Proverbs 4:23). “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good…bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse” (Romans 12:9,14). And “do not be overcome with evil, but overcome evil with good” (Romans 12:21).

Jesus said, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Matthew 5:44). Do you and I pray for those who are being deceived by Satan, or do we only criticize them for their flawed perspectives and failed policies?

The last thing demons want Christians to do is to pray. Demons fear what the Lord will do when God’s people pray. Demons have witnessed thousands of examples of God’s power over the centuries in answer to the prayers of His people (2 Chronicles 7:14).

Demons loathe spiritual revival because when waves of the Holy Spirit are poured out upon people, many hearts turn to God in repentance and faith (Acts 2:41).

Fallen angels hate to see people believe the good news of the Gospel and be converted (John 1:12, 13; Gal. 3:22). Demons want you to rely upon yourself in a vain attempt to earn salvation. Evil angels spread lies through false teachers who promote works righteousness. This false doctrine claims that man can earn his way into Heaven by his deeds.

“The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons” (1 Timothy 4:1). These “doctrines of demons” lead people to Hell.

Followers of Christ, on the other hand, are on the path to Heaven. Christians overflow with God’s power and love whenever we yield our daily thoughts and behavior to the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

D.L. Moody said, “We are leaky vessels and have to be filled up every day.” Politics cannot fill a single soul with the Holy Spirit, and politics cannot wash away even one sin.

The blood of Jesus washes away sins, and the fullness of the Holy Spirit empowers Christians to pray, serve others, and spread the Gospel (Acts 1:8). Staying busily engaged in these godly activities is a beautiful way to prevent hate from entering your heart.

Haters are typically easy to spot. They display their heart by what they say, what they write, and what they do.

Do these facts about politics, demons, and hate make you want to lash out with a verbal or written attack against your opponents? If so, why not go in the opposite direction? You could reach out to the Lord right now and ask Jesus to forgive your sins and change your heart.

Why get agitated and worked up by demons when you could be led by the Holy Spirit instead? (Galatians 5:16-22). The joy of the Lord refreshes man's soul, whereas the rage and depravity of demons decimate everyone who takes the bait.

Therefore, God instructs believers: “Be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power. Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes” (Eph. 6:10).

And be sure to remember: “God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in him” (1 John 4:16).