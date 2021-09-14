The only vaccine with a lifetime guarantee

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Pfizer doesn’t have it. Neither does Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. None of these companies offer a lifetime guarantee on their coronavirus vaccines. So how long can a person expect their vaccine to be effective?

“We can only say that a vaccine is protective as long as we are measuring it,” said Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist Jaimie Meyer, MD, MS.

In other words, no one really knows for sure how long these vaccines will provide some protection from COVID-19 and its variants. Six months? A year? Two years? One thing is certain: There is not a single coronavirus vaccine that comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Imagine a single shot that could protect you once and for all. Sound too good to be true? Well, maybe. It all depends upon which virus we are talking about.

There is actually one virus that penetrates even deeper than your body, down deep into your soul. The Bible says we all have the virus of sin. We contracted it from our parents, who received it from their parents. It prompts people to do things like reject Jesus, mistreat others, and hold grudges. Sin delivers a death sentence, and can only be cured with God’s “vaccine.”

The cure for sin is not our best efforts, or our religious practices, or our sincerity. The only cure is “the blood of Jesus” which “purifies us from all sin” (1 John 1:7). And this spiritual vaccine comes with a lifetime guarantee, not only in this world, but also in the world to come!

Do you honestly think God would lie about something like this? While certain politicians lie all the time, “God is not a man, that He should lie” (Numbers 23:19).

Man-made vaccines offer some temporary protection, whereas the vaccine God provides for the soul is everlasting. This supernatural vaccine is not delivered through a needle, but rather, through the faith of the recipient. (see Romans 3:21-25) As you rely upon Jesus’ death on the cross and the blood which He shed for your forgiveness, you receive this permanent vaccine. And it protects your soul today, tomorrow and forever.

The believer in Jesus Christ is given this wonderful news: “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace” (Ephesians 1:7). Redemption is eternal. “We will be with the Lord forever” (1 Thessalonians 4:17). Meditate upon those 7 words for 60 seconds. And then ask yourself, “Do I want to be part of that celebration?"

Peter instructed Christians: “For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life handed down to you from your forefathers, but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or defect” (1 Peter 1:18,19).

If your faith is in Jesus Christ to wash away your sins and save your soul, then you have been redeemed by the blood of the Lamb. You have received God’s vaccine. And it comes with a lifetime guarantee. “God anointed us, set His seal of ownership on us, and put His Spirit in our hearts as a deposit, guaranteeing what is to come” (2 Cor. 1:21,22).

Your future as a believer in Jesus Christ will consist of eternal life in Heaven. It is a place of perfection, beauty, joy, worship and complete satisfaction. “In keeping with His promise we are looking forward to a new heaven and a new earth, the home of righteousness” (2 Peter 3:13). This new heaven and new earth will far exceed our wildest expectations! (see Revelation 21:1-27)

God’s vaccine leaves no one disappointed. The only people who will be horribly disappointed at the end of time are those who neglected to get vaccinated with the blood of Jesus.

The prophet Daniel described future events when the dead will rise up and everyone will see that Jesus truly is the everlasting King. “Multitudes who sleep in the dust of the earth will awake: some to everlasting life, others to shame and everlasting contempt” (Daniel 12:2).

Perhaps you already know that you are a sinner. Will you bring your sin to Jesus and receive the free gift of forgiveness and salvation? If not, you will remain unvaccinated. It would be tragic for you to go to your grave in that condition my friend. You see, “It is appointed unto man once to die, and after that the judgment” (Hebrews 9:27). God’s vaccine is no longer available to those souls who depart this life without faith in Christ.

COVID-19 can take your earthly life, but sin can do far worse. It can drag your soul to Hell. This is why it is so critical for you to get vaccinated. If you will come to God in humility and sincerity, your soul can be vaccinated right now.

Why not speak these words to God from your heart:

Lord, I am a sinner. I desperately need your vaccine…your forgiveness. Wash away my sins, Lord Jesus, with the blood that you shed for me on the cross. I receive you as my Savior in this holy moment, and I rely upon your death as the basis for my forgiveness. Nothing in my hands I bring, simply to thy cross I cling. My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness. Thank you Jesus for saving me. Please guide me as I seek to follow you with my entire life. Fill me with the Holy Spirit. Empower me Jesus to live for you, and to love others. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”

If you have reached out to God today in faith, your soul has now been vaccinated. Please write me an email and let me know that you have accepted Christ as your Savior. (dandelzell@cox.net) I would love to help you find a Christ-centered church in your area where you can grow strong in your faith, and develop friendships with other believers.

I encourage you read the Gospel of John this week, and also to pray to the Lord everyday. Jesus will be with you on every step of this journey, and one day the Lord will welcome you as you enter Paradise. God bless you my friend.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (Romans 15:13).